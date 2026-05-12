Crushers Silenced at Home against ThunderBolts

Published on May 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release









Lake Erie Crushers catcher Derek Vegas makes a tag at home

(Lake Erie Crushers) Lake Erie Crushers catcher Derek Vegas makes a tag at home(Lake Erie Crushers)

Avon, OH - May 12, 2026 - The Lake Erie Crushers (1-3) suffered from some early morning woes on the first Education Day of the season against the Windy City ThunderBolts (4-1), falling 9-0 in the series opener.

Windy City got on the board in subtle fashion with an RBI groundout in the top of the 2nd inning against Crushers LHP Nathan Shinn. Shinn got into some trouble in the top of the 3rd, but the damage was held in check thanks to a strong outfield assist from LF Sebastian Alexander to cut down a run at the plate. Windy City led 3-0 after three innings.

The Crushers bats remained quiet throughout the middle innings, then the ThunderBolts struck again in the 6th. 3B Jared Beebe blitzed the second pitch of the inning from RHP Randy Beriguete for a long home run, then a pair of sacrifice flies extended the lead to six.

In the 8th, the ThunderBolts put three more tallies on the board, including a homer from C Victor Cerny. The Bolts waltzed to an easy 9-0 win, holding the Crushers to just four hits in the game.

Starter RHP AJ Campbell (1-0) got the win, LHP Nathan Shinn was tagged with the loss.

The Crushers continue their second series of the year with the Windy City ThunderBolts, Wednesday, May 13th at 11am at ForeFront Field. The game is part of Education Day: Weather with WOIO 19. Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

Single-game tickets are on sale now! Pick your games and buy your tickets, starting at just $8, at lecrushers.com/2026-schedule. Or, just pick all the games with the brand-new Ballpark Pass. Information at lecrushers.com/lec-ballpark-pass - every Crushers home game, just $99.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.

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Frontier League Stories from May 12, 2026

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