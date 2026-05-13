Zeisler, Bobo Power Florence to First Win

Published on May 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls exploded for a 13-5 win against the Mississippi Mud Monsters in the series opener Tuesday Night. This marked the first win for Field Manager Toby Hall in his first year in Florence.

After being swept by Evansville last weekend, Florence's bats came roaring out of the gate, plating four runs in the first. Hank Zeisler started the party with an opposite field two-run shot to take a 2-1 lead. Brendan Bobo immediately followed with a monstrous solo blast into deep right field, 116 MPH off the bat. Finally, Zade Richardson added an exclamation with a solo shot to complete back-to-back-to-back jacks in the first inning.

Zeisler kept the party rolling in the second when he launched another home run to left field, this time a three-run smash to take a 7-4 lead. Zeisler ended with a whopping seven RBIs on the night and scoring 3 runs. Brendan Bobo hit his second dinger of the day in the 7th inning, a three-run missile to dead center to blow the game open 13-5.

Jonaiker Villalobos drew the start for the Y'alls, his first appearnace since an injury cut his All-Star 2025 season short. The Venezuelan native shook off some rust allowing four runs on six hits across three complete innings. Villalobos fired a scoreless frame before giving way to the pen in the fourth.

Liam Alpern earned the win in long relief of Villalobos. Alpern tossed 3.2 innings of fantastic baseball, allowing just one run on two hits and colecting three punchouts. Max Whitesell helped Alpern out in the seventh when he escaped a bases-loaded jam. Whitesell tossed 1.1 innings of scoreless ball in his second shutout appearance of the season. Eddie Kaftan closed the door in the ninth to seal the 13-5 win for Florence.

Notably, Garrett Broussard finished with a 3-for-4 line and Tyler Shaneyfelt reached base in five out of six plate appearances, while also scoring three times.

Florence and Mississippi will battle again tomorrow night for game two of the three-game series. Bradley Wilson makes his first start of the season for Florence and is opposed by Mississippi's Preston Johnson. First pitch is set for 6:51 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from May 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.