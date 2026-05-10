Florence Suffers Another Walkoff
Published on May 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Florence Y'alls News Release
FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls fell to Evansville 10-9 on a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth. Florence blew a six-run lead and was swept out of Evansville to open the season.
Zac Westcott took the hill for Florence, making his season debut and picking up right where he left off in 2025. A two-run homer in the second was the only blemish on Westcott's line. The veteran righty finished with four punchouts across 4.1 innings and no walks before being relieved in the fifth, down 2-1.
The Y'alls got on the board in the second courtesy of an RBI single from Jackson Tucker, his first hit with Florence. Down 2-1 in the sixth, Keenan Taylor launched a three-run blast against his former club to give the Y'alls a 4-2 lead.
The offense didn't look back, sending nine batters to the plate in the seventh to add four more runs and increase their lead to 8-2. Zade Richardson, Dillon Baker, and Taylor all ripped RBI singles while Brett Blomquist added an RBI groundout.
Aidan McEvoy was first out of the pen, tossing 2.1 innings of one-run baseball, while collecting four strikeouts. Ahmad Harajli followed for a brief appearance, escaping a jam in the 7th before surrendering a two-run shot in the eighth. Campbell Spradling tried to mop up the inning but allowed two more runs, making it 9-7, after some bizarre balk calls and stadium light malfunctions.
Chase Hopewell entered in the bottom of the ninth for his first save opportunity of the season. A walk and a single to open the inning immediately brought the winning run to the plate for the Otters. A well-executed bunt moved the runners into scoring position, and they were brought in by an RBI single and double to tie the game at 9-9. Florence intentionally walked the bases loaded and once again immediately gave up a walkoff single to fall 10-9.
Florence receives two off days before starting a six-game homestand on Tuesday when the Mississippi Mud Monsters roll into town. The Y'alls will send 2025 All-Star Jonaiker Villalobos to the mound for the home opener at Thomas More Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:52 PM ET.
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