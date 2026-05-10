Otters Erase Six-Run Deficit to Sweep Y'alls

Published on May 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind - A six-run comeback and another walk-off lifted the Evansville Otters (3-0) to a 10-9 series sweep of the Florence Y'alls (0-3).

The Otters had Ben Petschke as their starter for game three while Florence threw Frontier League veteran and Y'alls pitching coach Zac Westcott.

It was a decent pitchers duel to start, with the Y'alls striking first in the second inning. Evansville responded in the bottom half with a J.J. Cruz two-run home run, putting the Otters up 2-1.

It would be more scoreless frames until the sixth inning, when Florence's bats woke up. Former Otter Keenan Taylor got up with two on and hit a three-run home run to give the Y'alls a 4-2 lead.

They wouldn't stop there, scoring four more in the seventh.

The Otters got one back in the bottom of the seventh on a Jon Ponder single. The Otters had a chance to score more on the play, but were caught out on the basepaths during the play to end the inning.

The scoring really started for Evansville in the bottom of the eighth, when Dennis Pierce hit a two-run home run, while multiple balks and base hits made it 9-7 heading to the ninth.

Andrew Garcia came out of the bullpen and struck out the side in the ninth.

Pierce led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk, before a Logan Brown single. Mark Black executed a perfect sacrifice bunt to advance both runners, then Cruz and T.J. Salvaggio brought home the eighth and ninth runs to tie the game.

After an intentional walk of Jordan Viars, it was Marcos Gonzalez who sent a pitch into the gap in left field to win it. The win gave the Otters their first 3-0 start since 2008.

The Otters have two off-days tomorrow and Monday before playing against the Washington Wild Things. Game one is on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. before a scheduled doubleheader on Wednesday at 5:05 p.m. and (approximately) 7:30 p.m.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from May 9, 2026

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