Seven-Run Fourth Sends Boomers to 2-0

Published on May 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







AVON, Ohio - The Schaumburg Boomers broke open a 1-0 game by scoring seven times in the fourth inning to roll to a 2-0 start to the season with a 10-1 victory over the Lake Erie Crushers on Saturday night in Ohio.

Lake Erie had opportunities early against Schaumburg starter Derek Salata but were unable to score. Myles Beale scored the first run of the game for the Boomers in the third after singling in his first at bat of the year, eventually scoring on a passed ball. Banks Tolley opened the seven-run inning with a single and came around with one away on a Kyle Fitzgerald RBI single. Will Prater lifted a sacrifice fly and Christian Fedko slapped a two-run single to make the score 5-0. Anthony Calarco knocked home his first run of the year with a double and Tolley added an RBI single in the inning.

The run support was more than enough for Salata, who struck out six in five innings to earn the victory. Jacob Bell tossed three scoreless and Aaron Glickstein finished out the victory. The Boomers finished with 11 hits in the win. Tolley reached base four times, notching three hits with a walk and a steal. Beale finished with two hits, walked and scored three times.

The Boomers (2-0) wrap up the season opening series on Sunday afternoon at 12:05pm in Ohio. RHP Harry Orth will make his season debut in the contest. The home opener is on Monday night at Wintrust Field, tickets are on sale now. Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from May 9, 2026

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