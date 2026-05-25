Fitzgerald Named Player of the Week

Published on May 25, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - It is with great pleasure that the Schaumburg Boomers announce that Kyle Fitzgerald has been selected as the Frontier league Player of the Week.

Fitzgerald helped the Boomers to a perfect 6-0 week by hitting .391 with a homer and 10 RBIs. The fourth-year member of the Boomers finished with nine hits and scored six runs. Fitzgerald amassed three doubles and drew three walks along with being hit by a pitch and finishing 2-of-2 in the stolen base department.

Fitzgerald posted four multi-RBI games and hit safely in five of the six contests. The right-handed hitter played both first base and left field during the week. Fitzgerald opened the week with two hits, two runs and three RBIs in a win over Down East, blasting a first inning homer to give Schaumburg the lead. The Boomers have scored in the first inning in eight of the nine games at Wintrust Field this season. Fitzgerald also cracked a two-run double in the first inning against Mississippi on May 22 as part of a four-run inning.

Fitzgerald is batting .340 to open the season, the top average on the highest scoring offense in the league. The Brookfield, Ill. native owns two homers and 18 RBIs. The 18 RBIs in 14 games played sits third in the league.

The Boomers (11-4) are 9-0 at home and will continue the nine-game homestand on Tuesday night at 6:30pm when the Washington Wild Things visit. The series marks the second of the year between the two clubs. Washington swept Schaumburg in Pennsylvania. RHP RHP Buddie Pindel (2-0, 2.12) is the scheduled starter for Tuesday night baseball presented by the Kenneth Young Center. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from May 25, 2026

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