Thompson Pitches Boomers to Sweep

Published on May 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Ross Thompson carried a shutout into the ninth inning and improved to 3-0 on the year in as many starts as the Schaumburg Boomers completed a third consecutive Molly Maid clean sweep at Wintrust Field, toppling the Mississippi Mud Monsters 5-3 on Sunday afternoon.

Thompson set the tone with a perfect first, striking out a pair. Christian Fedko notched an infield hit with one away in the bottom of the inning before Myles Beale launched his third homer of the season, a two-run shot to hand the Boomers the lead. The Boomers have scored in the first inning during eight of the nine games at Wintrust Field this season.Fedko extended the lead to 3-0 with a sacrifice fly in the second and Taylor Freeman made it 4-0 with a third inning RBI single. Alec Craig pushed the lead to 5-0 in the eighth with an RBI single. The run support was more than enough for Thompson, who faced the minimum through the first 4.2 innings. Mississippi was able to score three times in the ninth to chase Thompson and tighten the affair, but Caleb Riedel closed the door for his second save.

Thompson finished the game with eight strikeouts in eight innings of work, allowing three runs on six hits with no walks. The Boomers logged 11 hits as every member of the lineup reached base at least once. Craig finished with two hits along with Will Prater. Schaumburg is 9-0 at home this season.

The Boomers (11-4) will take Memorial Day off before continuing the nine-game homestand on Tuesday night at 6:30pm for Tuesday night baseball presented by the Kenneth Young Center when the Washington Wild Things visit. RHP Buddie Pindel (2-0, 2.12) is the scheduled starter. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from May 24, 2026

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