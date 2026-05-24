Titans and Miners Rained Out, Doubleheader July 28

Published on May 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - Sunday's game between the Ottawa Titans and Sussex County Miners has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions and potential inclement weather.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Tuesday, July 28, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. Game two will commence approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

Ticket holders for today's game can exchange their tickets for any future 2026 Ottawa Titans regular-season home game, subject to availability. Any fans wishing to exchange their seats from today's game must do so at the Ottawa Stadium front office between business hours, Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., by emailing the box office, or by calling (343) 633-2273. Please note, fans cannot exchange their tickets at the Box Office windows on game day.

After an off day on Monday, the Ottawa Titans end the month of May on the road with a six-game series against the Down East Bird Dawgs starting on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. at Historic Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.







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