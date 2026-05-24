LHP Gage Bihm Activated off Injured List

Published on May 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have announced the activation of left-handed pitcher Gage Bihm off the 14-Day Injured List.

A native of Opelousas, Louisiana, Bihm returns for his second season with the Mud Monsters after appearing in 34 games for Mississippi in 2025.

The southpaw attended Hinds Community College before continuing his collegiate career at Louisiana State University Shreveport. Following college, Bihm signed a free agent contract with the New York Mets organization in 2023.

While in the Mets system, Bihm appeared in the 2024 Florida Complex League before later being assigned to the Frederick Keys of the MLB Draft League.

Bihm made his Frontier League debut later in the 2024 season, appearing in six games for the Florence Y'alls before joining Mississippi in 2025.

During his first season with the Mud Monsters, Bihm recorded 49 strikeouts across 53.1 innings over 34 appearances, good for an 8.27 K/9 rate.

With Art Joven serving as the only other left-handed pitcher currently on Mississippi's staff, Bihm gives manager Jay Pecci another experienced lefty option as he begins his 2026 campaign.







Frontier League Stories from May 24, 2026

LHP Gage Bihm Activated off Injured List - Mississippi Mud Monsters

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