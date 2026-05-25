Hector Garcia Named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week

Published on May 25, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - Another week of play in the Frontier League down and another week with a Wild Thing receiving one of the league's weekly honors. For the third-straight week to start the season, Washington has a player that has been chosen for a weekly award. It's the second-straight week with the Pitcher of the Week going to a Wild Thing as Hector Garcia has grabbed the laurels for his dominant first pro start, made on Saturday in the second end of the doubleheader against the Joliet Slammers.

Last week, Andrew Herbert received the honor for a one-hit-allowed performance against Schaumburg over seven innings before having his contract purchased by the Baltimore Orioles organization. Jeff Liquori was named Player of the Week after the first weekend of the season.

Garcia worked six innings in his first pro start Saturday, allowing just a one-out, first-pitch single to Joliet outfielder Cam Suto in the first inning. He fanned a new career-high six in the outing and faced just one over the minimum as Suto was the only baserunner to reach. He retired 18 of the 19 batters he faced in the winning effort, improving his win-loss record on the year to 2-0 and bringing his ERA down to 0.69.

Hector is in his second season with the Wild Things and third as a pro this year. He was drafted out of Hope International in 2023 and went on to appear in two games at the rookie level for the Twins organization before an injury ended his season and forced him to miss 2024. Last season, he appeared in a team-high 40 games as a workhorse from the pen and posted a sub-3.00 ERA with 62 strikeouts in 48 innings.

Garcia is slated to make his next start Saturday in Avon, Ohio, when the Wild Things play the Lake Erie Crushers. The team is on its way to Schaumburg for a mid-week series that begins tomorrow, Tuesday, May 26 at 7:30/6:30 p.m. CDT.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 25, 2026

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