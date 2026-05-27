Ford's, Czech's Two-Run Hits in Ninth Lift Washington to Comeback Win

Published on May 26, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Il. - In a wild affair in Schaumburg to open the road trip and series, it was a four-run ninth that propelled the Wild Things to a victory and handed the Boomers their first loss in 10 games at Wintrust Field this season. Washington was down to its final strike and scored all four after that in its half of the ninth.

It was a good response by Washington after Schaumburg opened the scoring in the series opener's first inning on an RBI groundout by Myles Beale. The Wild Things got the run back and added one in the second. Anthony Brocato walked with one out and went to third on a single by Cole Fowler. The next hitter was newly signed infielder Antonio Monroy, who served as the designated hitter. Monroy stroked a ground ball single through the right side to tie the game and plate Brocato. Two hitters later, Isaias Quiroz lifted a sac fly to right to give Washington a 2-1 lead. The inning ended on the same play, the timing play allowing the run to score before Monroy was doubled off at second following the shoestring grab in right.

Schaumburg tallied its response to tie it in the fourth with back-to-back extra-base hits by Myles Beale and Anthony Calarco, but Washington starter Zach Kirby got around that no-out runner in scoring position to keep it tied at 2-2. Schaumburg scored the go-ahead run making it 3-2 against Kirby in the sixth. A leadoff hit by pitch came in on a two-out single by Alex Calarco.

Kirby ended with a quality start of six innings. He allowed three runs on five hits with a pair of punchouts on 111 pitches. Buddie Pindel countered with six innings of two-run ball for Schaumburg before giving way to the Boomers' pen. Holland Townes retired Washington in order in the seventh and Washington turned the game to Jack Brodsky from the pen and he worked a 1-2-3 frame and picked up his first pro strikeout.

Andrew Czech brought in Caleb Ketchup in the eighth with a sac fly after Ketchup singled to start the frame, stole second and went to third on a fly out. That knotted things at 3-3 but the tie didn't last long. Schaumburg plated two runs in the eighth, an inning that also saw Jeff Liquori exit the game with a knee injury after a stumble in the right field corner.

Down to their final strike with the bases full in the ninth, Ryan Ford, who entered for Liquori following the injury, knocked a single up the middle to tie the game, bringing in two. Czech came up as the next hitter and doubled home two more giving Washington a 7-5 lead. Tyler Davis finished it out despite Schaumburg getting the tying run aboard in the bottom of the ninth for his second save.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 26, 2026

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