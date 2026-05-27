Crushers Turn Wacky Triple Play in 6-3 Loss to Y'alls

Published on May 26, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release









ForeFront Field, home of the Lake Erie Crushers

(Lake Erie Crushers) ForeFront Field, home of the Lake Erie Crushers(Lake Erie Crushers)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (8-8) suffered their first loss of the fresh homestand to the Florence Y'alls (9-7). Lake Erie returns to .500 after going 4-2 on their first road trip of the season.

The Crushers struck first in the bottom of the 1st when 1B Alfredo Gonzalez dropped a bloop single into center field to score 3B Pavin Parks. However, The Y'alls would level the ballgame 1-1 in the top of the 2nd, courtesy of a single by SS Dillon Baker.

Crushers starter LHP Brandon Scott kept the Y'alls lineup at bay through his four and two thirds innings of work. His final stat line: 4.2 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, on 104 pitches.

A lead-off double by LF James Jett put Lake Erie in business to start the home half of the 5th. CF Joe Redfield snaked a ground ball up to the Florence second baseman, but it was enough to score Redfield, giving Lake Erie a 2-1 lead.

The Crushers turned to RHP Jean Calderon in the 6th in an effort to protect the lead. Loading the bases via three walks, Florence scored on a hit by pitch. Then, an RBI single by SS Dillon Baker put the Y'alls in the lead, and a balk forced in a run, 4-2.

With runners still on the basepaths, Alfredo Gonzalez knocked down a ground ball to first but it was enough to create confusion on the basepaths. When Gonzalez stepped on first, SS Jarrod Watkins caught the second Florence runner in between second and third. The runner on third tried to score in the midst of the mess, but C Derek Vegas applied the tag with ease. Lake Erie limited the damage, ending the inning with an unorthodox triple play.

Florence would tack on two more runs in the 8th when Baker launched a two-run blast. The Crushers would enter the final two frames in a 6-2 hole.

Lake Erie loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the 8th. RF Garret Pike drew a walk to score a run, but that was all the Crushers could do to capitalize in such an advantageous position. They went quietly in the 9th, falling 6-3 to open the series against the Y'alls.

Florence starter Evan Webster recorded the win. RHP Jean Calderon recorded the loss, his first of the season. Aidan McEvoy recorded the save after entering with the bases loaded in the 8th.

Crushers Top Performers:

Luis Acevedo 2-for-4

Crushers Triple Play: Alfredo Gonzalez, Jarrod Watkins, Derek Vegas

The homestand continues tomorrow at 6:30pm against the Florence Y'alls at ForeFront Field. It's Bark in the Park, and we've got a special Dog Deal where you pay $10, get your dog ticket for free AND a free hot dog for yourself (or your pupper if you want to share). Use the code "SALUTE" when you purchase on LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.

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Frontier League Stories from May 26, 2026

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