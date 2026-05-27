Ninth Inning Runs End Home Win Streak for Boomers

Published on May 26, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Washington Wild Things scored four runs with two outs in the top of the ninth to hand the Schaumburg Boomers their first loss at home this season by a 7-5 final.

The Boomers scored in the first inning for the ninth time in 10 home contests. Alec Craig led off the game with a double and scored on a groundout by Myles Beale. Washington would respond with two runs in the second to grab a 2-1 edge. The Boomers tied the game in the fourth. Beale led off with a triple and scored when Anthony Calarco doubled. Alex Calarco gave the Boomers a 3-2 lead with an RBI single in the sixth with two outs. Washington tied the game in the top of the eighth but the Boomers scored twice in the bottom half to again lead. Anthony Calarco singled home the go-ahead run and Alex Calarco added an RBI double. Washington struck with two outs and the bases loaded to steal the win and end a nine-game home win streak, which matched the team record.

Buddie Pindel started and twirled a quality start, working six innings and allowing two runs while walking two and striking out five. The Calarco brothers (Anthony and Alex) both finished with two hits. Beale was involved in three of the runs with two runs scored and an RBI. Beale is the league leader in runs scored.

The Boomers (11-5) continue the series on Wednesday night at 6:30pm. RHP Derek Salata (1-1, 3.94) takes the mound for the Boomers on Encore Village Night against LHP Zander Sechrist (0-2, 7.94). Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from May 26, 2026

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