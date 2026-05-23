Crushers Suffer Narrow Defeat to Grizzlies in High Scoring Clash

Published on May 22, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (7-6) had their four-game win streak snapped in a high scoring 11-10 contest against the Gateway Grizzlies (5-8). Seven combined home runs were hit in the Crushers' first road loss of the season.

RHP Bob Helt got the start for Lake Erie in the second road series of the season. His matchup, Grizzlies starter Xander Lovin. In the 2nd, Gateway's CF Cole Brannen got a hold of a 2-0 pitch, sending it into the seats for a round trip around the bases.

The next half inning CF Joe Redfield ripped an RBI double to even the score, 1-1.

Gateway RF Mark Shallenberger put the Grizzlies back up, though, working Helt into a full count before unloading a two-run homer to give Gateway a 3-1 lead.

The Grizzlies lead would not last long. RF Garret Pike singled to start the 4th inning rally. 1B Jacob Tobias continued his phenomenal road trip drawing a key walk to put two Crushers on base. DH Jaidan Quinn drew a walk on a full count to load the bases to set up SS Jarrod Watkins, who launched a fly ball over the short porch in right field for a grand slam, his first homer of the season. Watkins poked a ball over the fence in right field, his first home run of the season. The blast gave Lake Erie a 5-3 lead, their first of the game.

The longball would continue to tell the story in the 5th. Pike reached base once again on a single for Lovin's final at bat of the contest. New pitcher Claudio Galva entered the game in relief of the starter. Tobias greeted the new pitcher quickly, muscling the first pitch he saw over the two story wall in left field. Lake Erie held a 7-3 lead.

Runs seemed to come in bunches, and the Grizzlies clawed back in the 6th. RF Mark Shallenberger and Bryson Horne started the inning off with a pair of singles. 3B Dale Thomas blared a one hopper over the short fence in right field. This scored one runner and left two Grizzlies in scoring position. Helt struggled with command, plating both runners on wild pitches to bring the Grizzlies within a run. In the process of surrendering the runs, Helt walked LF Victor Castillo. His night would be done after 4 1/3 innings, RHP Dikember Sanchez would take over.

Brannen welcomed Sanchez into the game with an RBI single. Sanchez then fell victim to the longball, surrendering a two-run blast, off the bat of C Otto Jones. The Crushers, who entered the inning up four runs, would enter the batter's box in the 6th down 9-7.

RHP Jean Calderon took over on the mound for Lake Erie in the 7th, and misplaced pitches followed him. He walked the second batter he faced, then Calderon gifted Jones a hitter's pitch. The Gateway backstop unloaded for his second home run of the evening.

The Grizzlies took the mound comfortably in the 8th with the 11-7 lead. Crushers C Derek Vegas reduced the Gateway advantage with a solo shot deep to right, to help reset the Crushers lineup for the 9th.

In a do-or-die situation, the Crushers started the 9th off with a bang. 3B Pavin Parks led the inning off with a single to put pressure on the Grizzlies. Redfield bounced one over the right field short porch putting both runners in scoring position. 2B Luis Acevedo singled to score both runners with no outs. Lake Erie was unable to capitalize on the advantageous situation and did no further damage, coming up just short in an 11-10 loss.

Bob Helt was tagged with the loss. His final stat line: 4.1 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, on 99 pitches. Claudio Galva got the win for Gateway and Matt Hickey recorded the save for the Grizzlies.

The seven-home run affair was the Crushers' first road loss of the season, snapping their 4 game winning streak.

The Crushers will be back at it again tomorrow, May 23rd at 7:30pm ET on the banks of the Mississippi. First pitch against the Grizzlies is at 7:30pm ET. Games stream live and on-demand on HomeTeam Network. The Crushers will return home to Avon on May 26th for a $2 Tuesday at 6:30pm. Tickets start at just $8 and are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from May 22, 2026

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