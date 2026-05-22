Wild Things and Slammers Series Opener Postponed

Published on May 22, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - Tonight's game between the Joliet Slammers and Washington Wild Things has been postponed due to rain in the forecast and a power outage. It will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Saturday, May 23 at 5:05 p.m.

Fans with tickets for tonight's game (Friday, May 22) can exchange their tickets through the Wild Things' ticket office for any remaining 2026 home game, based on availability. Fans can exchange their tickets with a Wild Things' ticket representative by calling 866-456-WILD or at the Ticket Return Box Office windows at EQT Park. Fans cannot exchange tickets online.

Saturday's doubleheader will begin at 5:05 p.m., which moves the giveaway and gates up to 4:05 p.m. The Home Plate Hat souvenir will be passed out at the gates as supplies last (first 1,000 fans), presented by Clearview FCU. Game 2 will follow the first game, roughly 30-45 minutes following Game 1's final out. Both games will be seven innings (regulation).

Fans with tickets for tomorrow's game (Saturday, May 23) can use those tickets and your seats are the same for both games.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 22, 2026

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