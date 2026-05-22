Florence vs Down East Postponed

Published on May 22, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls have announced that tonight's game versus the Down East Bird Dawgs has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as a part of a double header on Saturday, May 23rd, 2026. The first pitch for game one is set for 5:00 PM ET with the gates opening at 4:30 PM. Game two will follow about 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be 7 innings per doubleheader rules.







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