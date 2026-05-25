Crushers Re-Acquire Sheffield Lake Native Kenny Pierson, Crushers May Roster Update

Published on May 25, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release









Lake Erie Crushers pitcher Kenny Pierson

(Lake Erie Crushers) Lake Erie Crushers pitcher Kenny Pierson(Lake Erie Crushers)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers have processed several transactions as the 2026 Frontier League season has begun. The following contains the full transaction log dating back to May 11th, and is current to May 25th as of this release:

May 11 - INF Davie Morgan and OF Sam Franco placed on Irrevocable Waivers

May 11 - Activated INF Jaidan Quinn from 7-Day IL

May 14 - Activated RHP Jean Calderon from 7-Day IL

May 15 - Placed LHP Andres Parra on 7-Day IL (retroactive to May 14)

May 16 - Placed OF Sebastian Alexander on 7-Day IL

May 16 - Signed and activated OF Bryce Hayman (Pro-1)

May 18 - Released LHP Dylan Delvecchio and RHP Randy Beriguete

May 20 - Acquired LHP Kenny Pierson from Milwaukee Milkmen

May 21 - Activated LHP Andres Parra from 7-Day IL

May 21 - Signed INF Angel Mendez (Pro-1)

May 25 - Released RHP Dikember Sanchez and OF Bryce Hayman

As part of the most recent transaction log, the Crushers have reacquired LHP Kenny Pierson from the Milwaukee Milkmen. Pierson pitched with the Crushers in 2024 and 2025 and is a hometown native of Sheffield, Ohio. Pierson has enjoyed a long professional career since his time with Notre Dame (OH), where he pitched from 2016-2019. He began his pro career in the Pecos League in 2019 with the Sante Fe Fuego, then found his way to the Frontier League in 2021 with the Southern Illinois Miners, and he has remained in the Frontier League since.

Pierson pitched for the Washington Wild Things in 2022, then won a championship with the Quebec Capitales in 2023 where he posted a 2.87 ERA in 47 innings with 40 strikeouts. He came home to play for the Crushers in 2024, a team he grew up watching and even working in the concession stands for when he was in high school. With the Crushers across two seasons, Pierson had a 5.49 ERA in 77 innings with 60 strikeouts as a lefty specialist. Pierson throws from a side-arm slot with a good sweeper that buckles the knees of left-handed hitters, and he has had great success against some of the best left-handed power bats in the league over the years. Pierson provides a much-needed veteran presence to a young bullpen, and his leadership and morale boosting is a great add to the Crushers roster.

Lake Erie Crushers single-game tickets are on sale, starting at just $8.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from May 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.