Boulders Walk off with Rubber Game Win -- and this One's for You, Drew
Published on May 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
New York Boulders News Release
Pomona, NY - The Boulders (2-1) outlasted the Brockton Rox (1-2), 7-6, in 10 innings Saturday night at Clover Stadium, collecting their first walk-off win of 2026 and taking the rubber game of the season-opening series.
New York DH Kyle Hess sent everyone home with an opposite field RBI single just inside the third base line to score 3B Norris McClure with the winning run.
LHP Cobe Reeves (W, 1-0) worked a perfect top of the 10th, collecting two strikeouts after RHP Tyler Vail gave up a two-out game-tying home run to Brockton DH Derek Bender in the 9th.
The roller-coaster contest saw the Rox (1-2) grab a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Boulders answered in the home half on RF Aaron Simmons'two-run single.
The visitors went back in front thanks to a four-run third vs. RHP Connor Godwin (ND / 3 IP, 5 R, 6 H, 2 BB, 3 K), whose Boulders debut was largely spoiled by a two-out fly ball to center that got lost in the lights and fell in for a two-run double.
The home team scratched out two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth against Rox RHP Zach Eldred (ND / 4.2 IP, 6 R, 7 H, 3 BB, 6K), and the score remained 6-5 until Bender extended the game.
Also of note:
* Hess' walkoff hit was his 2nd as a Boulder (also 8/14/25 vs Tri-City) * McClure had two doubles, an RBI triple, and another run scored * Simmons and 2B Santino Rosso collected RBIs in every game of the series * For the 2nd straight night, every Boulders batter reached base at least once * Before the game, the Boulders renamed Clover Stadium's dugout-level party area "The Drew Wohl Dugout of Dreams," in memory of their beloved team photographer who lost his courageous years-long battle with cancer last November
-- Written by Marc Ernay
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