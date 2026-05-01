Boulders to Host NYPD in Annual Charity Exhibition Game

Published on April 30, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders host the NYPD Finest squad in their annual exhibition game on Saturday, May 2nd, at Clover Stadium.

The stadium gates will open at 5:00pm, with first pitch scheduled for 6:00pm as the team takes the field to play its first game on the ballpark's brand new, state-of-the-art artificial turf.

All regular-admission tickets are priced at $5 apiece, with fans being treated to the first post-game fireworks show of the year.

Working media are cordially invited to attend for their first chance to see the players in action in 2026. And, while the game doesn't count in the Frontier League standings, it could go a long way to determining who makes the Boulders' Opening Day roster and starting lineup.

Please RSVP with the names and contact information of the members in your organization requesting credentials no later than 5:00 PM on Friday, May 1st - and ASAP for the upcoming season. Any single-game media credential requests should be sent to MErnay@NYBoulders.com no later than 48 hours before first pitch.

All media credentials will be distributed at the front desk, located inside the luxury suite entrance adjacent to the Clover Stadium box office. The training camp roster and a 2026 season preview are attached for your convenience; both will also be available in the press box.

The Boulders officially embark on their 15th Anniversary Season when they host the Brockton Rox on Thursday, May 7th, at 7:00pm.

NOTE: All ticket and sponsorship information for the Boulders' 15th Anniversary 2026 season is available by calling (845) 364-0009 or sliding to the new-look www.NYBoulders.com.







Frontier League Stories from April 30, 2026

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