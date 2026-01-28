NY Boulders: "Bould Moves" this Week - Volume 4

Published on January 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders and manager TJ Stanton are thrilled to announce the following addition for the upcoming 2026 Frontier League season:

Left-handed pitcher Alex Barker comes to Rockland County after spending parts of the last two seasons with the division rival New Jersey Jackals, making 24 appearances (all starts) at an average of 5 2/3 innings per outing.

The 27-year-old Newark, DE, native distinguished himself as a solid two-way player for Monmouth University, averaging nearly 10 strikeouts per 9 innings in his three seasons on the mound for the Hawks (2021-2023) while slugging a career-high 10 home runs in the designated hitter role during his junior campaign (2022).

Stanton calls Barker "a huge add to the rotation, having shown in two seasons of Frontier League action that he is a big game pitcher and is extremely excited to help push the Boulders!"

TJ went on say that "adding a cornerstone personality to our already stellar clubhouse adds even more grit, and I couldn't be happier."

The 2026 Frontier League calendar features an expanded 102-game schedule, with the Boulders set to play a league-high 54 home games. Opening night is scheduled for May 7th at Clover Stadium against the Brockton Rox.







Frontier League Stories from January 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.