"Bould" Moves this Week - Volume 6

Published on March 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders and manager TJ Stanton are excited to announce the return of right-handed pitcher Emmett Bice and the arrival of rookie outfielder Skye Selinsky for the upcoming 2026 Frontier League season:

Bice, who turns 26 on April 13, established himself as a durable & dependable starter during his rookie season in Pomona, making the second most starts (15) and logging the second-most innings (86 1/3) behind only Garrett Cooper. The College of Charleston grad hails from West Chester, PA, and averaged 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings over his career with the Cougars.

Stanton says "We are really excited Bice in year two, building off the experiences (both good and bad) of 2025. We're banking on Emmett's ability to get ground balls with his sinking arsenal and lead us to wins with his competitive and 'attack hitters' mentality, which should play well on the stadium's new turf."

New to the ballclub for '26 is Selinsky, a 23-year-old California native who spent all four seasons of his collegiate career at Columbia University, earning All-Ivy League First Team honors a er his junior campaign (2024) as he was one of two Lions to start all 44 games, tieed the program record with 21 doubles (one shy of the Ivy League record), smacked 11 home runs, racked up 45 RBI, and finished with a .990 fielding percentage (one error in 104 chances). Skye's patience at the plate paid off in a career 80 walks drawn, the sixth-most in history for a program that dates back to 1888.







Frontier League Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.