Benson Signed by New York Mets

Published on March 12, 2026

J.T. Benson with the Evansville Otters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are excited to announce that former Otter J.T. Benson has been signed by the New York Mets.

Benson, a native of Louisville, KY, signed with the Otters during Opening Weekend last season. In his sophomore professional season, he played 80 games for Evansville, hitting for a team second-best .295 batting average, with 84 hits, 20 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs. He led the team in stolen bases (24) and walks (45).

"J.T. has worked extremely hard to earn this opportunity," Otters Field Manager Andy McCauley said. "We can't wait to see what he can accomplish with the Mets organization."

Following the 2025 season, Benson signed with Lake Country of the American Association and was set to return to the DockHounds for the upcoming season. In 2024, Benson began his professional career with a .286 average and 26 hits in 27 games.

Benson spent his collegiate years playing for Louisville after being ranked the No. 1 outfielder in Kentucky in 2020 by Perfect Game. Across three seasons with the Cardinals, he hit for a .284 batting average across 128 career games. 48 of his 116 collegiate hits were for extra bases while he recorded 85 RBI and 51 stolen bases.

Benson is the 97th player in Evansville Otters history to sign with an MLB team following time in an Otters jersey.

