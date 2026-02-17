Otters Unveil 2026 Promotion Schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are excited to announce the 2026 Promotion Schedule, featuring new and returning promotional nights for fans of all ages.

The 2026 season kicks off with Opening Day, presented by Explore Evansville on Thursday, May 7 when the Evansville Otters host the Florence Y'alls for a Central Division showdown. Frontier League Opening Weekend continues with Country Night on Friday and Superhero & Boy Scout Night on Saturday.

"This year, our promotional schedule was built to give our fans a night at the ballpark they'll never forget," Otters General Manager Trevor Lakins said. "This season's promotions will be bigger and better than ever. We can't wait to have fans back at Bosse Field on May 7."

Everyone can find fun at Bosse Field this season, with promo nights fitting into almost every niche - from T-Swift to Star Wars to disc golf and everything in between. This year, fans can expect 10 giveaway nights, 14 firework shows (including EVERY Friday home game), seven specialty jersey auctions, theme-night catered ticket packages and more!

2026 brings brand new promotions to Bosse Field, highlighted by:

Sat, June 20 - Small Business Saturday, presented by Millenium Steel - come shop from local Evansville businesses as we turn our focus to our community.

Sun, June 21 - Father's Day, presented by TaylorMade - features batting practice on the field with dad and golf ball giveaway.

Fri, Aug. 14 - Love at the Ballpark, presented by Edward Jones - the night starts with an Andy McCauley bobblehead giveaway and ends with a red, pink and white themed Firework Friday show.

Fri, Aug. 21 - Ottoberfest, presented by Old National Bank - Bosse Field gets a taste of German heritage, features an Otters Pint Glass giveaway.

Fan-favorite promotions returning (or reimagined) for 2026 include:

Fri, June 19 - Salute to the Negro Leagues, presented by Schnucks - we honor the great teams of the Negro Leagues with replica jerseys worn by BOTH teams.

Thurs, July 2 - Red, White & Blue Night, presented by Working Distributors and Timi's Tours - kick off America's 250th birthday weekend early with a huge night of patriotic family fun.

Fri, July 10 - Margaritaville Night - features performances throughout the night by Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, some island vibe live music and of course, margaritas!

Sat, July 11 - Jurassic Ballpark - Come see lifelike dinosaurs from Feller Express.

Sat, Aug. 22 - Star Wars Night - Come celebrate in a ballpark far, far away!

Fitting the theme of fan-first promotions, there are 10 games with giveaways this season:

Sun, June 14 - Sticker giveaway on Flag Day, presented by Signarama

Sun, June 21 - Golf Ball giveaway on Father's Day, presented by TaylorMade

Thurs, June 25 - Annual Heritage/Otters Hat giveaway on Heritage Hat Giveaway Night

Fri, July 10 - Lei giveaway on Margaritaville Night

Fri, July 17 - TBD Glow giveaway on Glow Night, presented by Ascension St. Vincent

Thurs, Aug. 6 - Mini Maraca giveaway on Latin Heritage Night

Thurs, Aug. 13 - Heritage/Otters Dog Bandana giveaway on College Night/Bark in the Park Night, presented by Heritage

Fri, Aug. 14 - Andy McCauley Bobblehead giveaway on Love at the Ballpark Night

Fri, Aug. 21 - Otters Pint Glass giveaway on Ottoberfest Night

Fri, Aug. 28 - Various giveaways on Fan Appreciation Night

Weekly Promotions return in 2026, including some new twists to classic nights:

Tuesday - $2 Tuesdays - $2 specials including hot dogs, popcorn, ice cream, water, sodas, 12 oz Busch Lights

Wednesdays - Bingo Wednesday - Play baseball themed bingo as the game goes, perfect for first-time or long-term baseball fans, $2 general admission tickets, 50% off boneless wings

Thursday - Budweiser Thirsty Thursdays - Draft Beer Specials: $6 for 32oz, $3 for 16oz

Friday - Firework Fridays - Kicking off on May 22, catch postgame fireworks after EVERY Friday home game

Sunday - Sunday Family Funday - Pregame catch on the field, bring your dog to the ballpark, pup cups

While each Friday home game from May 22 on features fireworks, the 2026 promotional schedule also features three Thursday night (5/7, 6/4, 6/19) and three Saturday night (6/13, 6/20, 7/18) firework shows.

Season tickets and group offerings are available now for the 2026 season. Single game tickets will go live in the coming days. All promotional nights and dates are subject to change.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

