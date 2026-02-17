Mud Monsters Reveal 2026 Schedule Featuring 6:01 PM Weekend Starts and 13 Fireworks Nights

PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have officially set the tempo of summer at Trustmark Park. The bats are scheduled. The lights are timed. The sky has been warned.

The 2026 home schedule is built to be simple, steady, and just a little bit weird in all the right ways.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday games will begin at 6:30 PM. Wednesdays will feature a mix of 6:30 PM evening games and select 11:00 AM matinees. It's a clean rhythm. Easy to remember. Easy to plan around. Easy to say yes to.

And then we made one change that feels very Mississippi.

Saturday and Sunday home games will now begin at 6:01 PM - because we are the 601. Not 600. Not 602. This is Pearl. This is Central Mississippi. This is home.

It's one minute. But it's our minute.

Select doubleheaders will begin at 5:00 PM, because sometimes one game just isn't enough swamp for a single night.

Now let's talk about what happens when the sun goes down.

Every Friday night home game in 2026 will be a Fireworks Friday. That means when the final out is recorded, nobody's rushing to the parking lot. The lights dim. The music turns up. The sky does what it was created to do over a baseball field.

In total, the Mud Monsters will host 13 fireworks nights at Trustmark Park.

Here's when the swamp glows:

Thursday, May 7 - 6:30 PM - Opening Day

Friday, May 8 - 6:30 PM - Fireworks Friday

Monday, May 25 - 6:30 PM - Memorial Day Fireworks

Friday, May 29 - 6:30 PM - Fireworks Friday

Friday, June 12 - 6:30 PM - Fireworks Friday

Friday, June 26 - 6:30 PM - Fireworks Friday

Friday, July 3 - 6:30 PM - Fireworks Friday, Early Independence Day Celebration

Saturday, July 4 - 5:00 PM (Doubleheader) - Independence Day Celebration

Friday, July 24 - 6:30 PM - Fireworks Friday

Friday, July 31 - 6:30 PM - Fireworks Friday

Friday, August 14 - 6:30 PM - Fireworks Friday

Friday, August 28 - 6:30 PM - Fireworks Friday

Saturday, August 29 - 6:01 PM - The Final Boom: Fan Appreciation Fireworks

Opening Day will shake the gates. Memorial Day will carry weight and gratitude. Independence Day will feel loud in the best way. And The Final Boom on August 29 will send the season into the night with one last echo across Pearl.

"We wanted a schedule that felt easy to understand and deeply rooted in who we are," said General Manager Andrew Seymour. "The 6:01 PM weekend start times are a small but meaningful way to honor the 601 and the community that supports this team. And when fans come out on Fridays, they know the night will end with fireworks."

The Mud Monsters are building more than a calendar. They're building a summer ritual. The kind where you know what time to show up, you know the dirt will be good, you know the lights will hum, and on Fridays, you know the sky won't leave quietly.

Season tickets, flex ticket packages, group outings, and premium experiences are now available. The swamp is scheduled. The summer is waiting.







