Ottawa Titans Announce 2026 Promotional Schedule

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans have announced their 2026 Promotional Schedule. The Club has plenty of fun in store with entertaining theme nights, giveaways (while supplies last), charitable endeavours, and programs that appeal to all.

Single-Game tickets for the 2026 Home Opener are on sale now. All remaining 2026 Single-Game tickets will go on sale Monday, March 2, at 10 a.m. and start from as low as $15. Group outings start at $12 a seat as well, with upgrades available for pre-game picnics, The Ballpark Gallery, Suites, and other add-ons.

Standard game times at home are 6:30 p.m. (Tuesday - Thursday), 7:00 p.m. (Friday), 6:00 p.m. (Saturday), and 1:00 p.m. (Sunday).

Exceptions for home games include:

Wednesday, May 20, Thursday, May 21, and Thursday, June 4, at 11:00 a.m.

Monday, May 18 (Victoria Day), and Wednesday, June 10, at 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30, at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1 (Canada Day), at 12:00 p.m.

"Opening Night can't come soon enough. Our Home Opener will set the tone for an exciting new season of Ottawa Titans baseball, and we're thrilled to welcome fans back to the ballpark," said Martin Boyce, General Manager of the Ottawa Titans. "Our front office is focused on delivering unforgettable gameday experiences, and this year's promotional schedule reflects that commitment. We're proud to remain Ottawa-Gatineau's affordable, family-friendly summer tradition."

To celebrate the fifth anniversary, the Ottawa Titans are striving to sell out the Home Opener on Friday, May 8, which would mark a single-game Frontier League attendance record and set the first sellout at Ottawa Stadium since 2002. Single-Game tickets for the Home Opener are currently on sale now.

Notable dates, including nine post-game fireworks shows, include but are not limited to:

Friday, May 8 - Home Opener, Fireworks Show, Replica Jersey Giveaway (first 5,000 fans); presented by CAA North & East Ontario and TSN 1200

Saturday, May 9 - Hockey Night, Theme Jersey

Sunday, May 10 - Mother's Day

Monday, May 18 - Victoria Day presented by Vimy Brewing Company

Wednesday, May 20 - School Day (Math)

Thursday, May 21 - School Day (Journée Francophone)

Friday, May 22 - Bark in the Park, Theme Jersey; presented by Stray Dog Brewing Company

Sunday, May 24 - Pirates & Princesses

Tuesday, June 2 - $2 Hot Dogs

Thursday, June 4 - School Day (Science)

Tuesday, June 9 - $2 Hot Dogs

Wednesday, June 10 - Business Day presented by Storm Internet

Friday, June 19 - Star Wars Night, Fireworks Show

Sunday, June 21 - Father's Day, Post-Game Catch on the Field; presented by Beyond the Pale Brewing Company

Friday, June 26 - Bark in the Park, Theme Jersey; presented by Capital City Animal Hospital

Saturday, June 27 - Pride Night presented by Beyond the Pale Brewing Company and KiSS 105.3

Sunday, June 28 - Bluey Day

Tuesday, June 30 - Pre-Canada Day Celebration, $2 Hot Dogs, Fireworks Show

Wednesday, July 1 - Canada Day presented by CAA North & East Ontario

Tuesday, July 7 - $2 Hot Dogs

Wednesday, July 8 - Baseball Bingo presented by Bingoland Gaming Centre

Thursday, July 9 - Pitbull Night

Friday, July 10 - Love Island Night, Fireworks Show; presented by Beyond the Pale Brewing Company

Sunday, July 12 - Dino Day presented by CAA North & East Ontario and Move 100

Friday, July 17 - Women in Baseball Night, Fireworks Show

Saturday, July 18 - Baseball Fights Cancer, Theme Jersey; presented by Extend Pharmacy and CHEZ 106

Tuesday, July 28 - $2 Hot Dogs

Thursday, July 30 - Bark in the Park, Theme Jersey; presented by Country 101.1

Friday, July 31 - Theme Night (Taylor's Version), Fireworks Show, Friendship Bracelet Giveaway (first 1,000 fans); presented by Stray Dog Brewing Company

Saturday, August 1 - Circus Night, Amazing Tyler Balancing Act

Sunday, August 2 - Cappy's Birthday, Amazing Tyler Balancing Act

Friday, August 7 - Country Night, Fireworks Show; presented by Broncs and 'Tonks Rodeo and Pure Country 94

Saturday, August 8 - Soirée Francophone

Tuesday, August 18 - $2 Hot Dogs

Wednesday, August 19 - Baseball Bingo presented by Bingoland Gaming Centre

Friday, August 21 - Jamaican Destination Dig Grand Prize Trip Giveaway, Fireworks Show; presented by the Jamaica Tourist Board

Saturday, August 22 - Bark in the Park, Theme Jersey; presented by CAA North & East Ontario

Sunday, August 23 - Post-Game Autographs, 2026 Team Photo Giveaway; presented by Storm Internet

Tuesday, September 1 - $2 Hot Dogs, 2026 Player Card Giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

Wednesday, September 2 - Back to School Night, Lunch Bag Giveaway (first 750 fans)

Thursday, September 3 - Fan Appreciation Night, Fireworks Show; presented by Stray Dog Brewing Company and Rebel 101.7

Every Tuesday - $2 Hot Dogs

Every Sunday - Family Fun Day, Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

The Ottawa Titans will open the 2026 season on Friday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m., hosting the Québec Capitales at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and 10-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.







