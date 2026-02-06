Garcia Returning to Ottawa from Blue Jays Organization

Pitcher Brett Garcia with the Vancouver Canadians

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on a contract extension with right-handed pitcher Brett Garcia for the upcoming 2026 Frontier League season.

Garcia, 26, returns to Ottawa following his release from the Toronto Blue Jays' organization. The Titans exercised Garcia's 2026 club option in December, maintaining his independent baseball playing rights.

Garcia was off to a blazing start in Ottawa last season, going 2-2 with three saves and a 5.74 ERA in 11 outings. Over 15.2 innings, the right-hander allowed 11 runs (ten earned) on 13 hits, walking just three, and striking out 22.

In six of his outings, Garcia did not allow an earned run. He retired two or more on strikes in four appearances. Garcia had a first homestand to remember last season, recording a win and three saves, striking out a combined 13 over five and two-thirds innings.

On June 11, Garcia became the second member of the Titans' 2025 roster to join the affiliated minor leagues when the American League champion Blue Jays purchased his contract. Assigned to the Florida Complex League, Garcia went 2-0 with a 4.24 ERA over 17 innings in Rookie ball. Garcia was promoted to finish the campaign in the Northwest League at High-A Vancouver, going 1-1 with a 1.74 ERA across 10.1 innings pitched for the Canadians - walking six and striking out 11 opposing hitters.

Garcia joined the Titans in a trade with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the American Association following his professional debut in 2024. In 13 appearances that year after turning pro, Garcia went 1-2 with a 5.30 ERA across 18.2 innings pitched - walking 10 opposing hitters while striking out 16.

The 6-foot-1 right-hander had joined the RedHawks following the best season of his collegiate career at Abilene Christian University (Abilene, Texas) - in which he went 3-5 with a 3.98 ERA in 22 games (two starts, 20 in relief) while striking out 67.

Hailing from La Mirada, California, Garcia played five seasons of collegiate baseball at four different schools: University of California, Irvine (Irvine, California), Cypress College (Cypress, California), Baylor University (Waco, Texas), and Abilene Christian University (Abilene, Texas) from 2020 to 2024. In 63 career collegiate contests (13 starts, 50 in relief), Garcia was a lifetime 7-8 with a 4.97 ERA - walking 78 and fanning 152 in 116 career innings.

The Ottawa Titans will open the 2026 season on Friday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m., hosting the Québec Capitales at Ottawa Stadium.

