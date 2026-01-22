Canadian Cardoso Returning for 2026 Campaign

Published on January 22, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans infielder Kaiden Cardoso

(Ottawa Titans, Credit: Denielle Gaudet) Ottawa Titans infielder Kaiden Cardoso(Ottawa Titans, Credit: Denielle Gaudet)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on a contract extension with Canadian infielder Kaiden Cardoso for the upcoming 2026 Frontier League season.

Cardoso, 25, returns to the Nation's Capital following an impressive rookie season. Over 62 contests, Cardoso hit .296 with ten doubles, four home runs, and knocked in 25 runs. While maintaining a team-best .455 on-base percentage, Cardoso drew 47 walks, the third-most on the team. Cardoso posted 14 multi-hit efforts and collected two separate hitting streaks of five consecutive games.

Before joining Ottawa, Cardoso earned Rookie of the Year honours for the London Majors of the Intercounty Baseball League in 2024. In 41 games that year, the 6-foot-2 infielder hit .327 with seven doubles, eight homers, and 28 RBI. Cardoso began his campaign on a 19-game hitting streak while registering a knock in all but 13 appearances. Suiting up in seven postseason games, Cardoso posted eleven hits and drove in six runs.

Hailing from Abbotsford, British Columbia, Cardoso appeared in 88 games at Minot State University (Minot, North Dakota) from 2021 to 2022 before playing his final year of collegiate ball at the University of Antelope Valley (Lancaster, California) in 2023. A career .372 hitter in college, Cardoso recorded 38 doubles, 28 home runs, and 128 RBI. The 25-year-old grew up playing at Vauxhall Academy in Alberta.

During the winter months, Cardoso has spent the past two years playing for the Leones de Leon of the Nicaraguan Winter League. Last off-season, he hit .308 with one home run and one RBI over 15 games.

The Ottawa Titans will open the 2026 season on Friday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m., hosting the Québec Capitales at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and 10-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from January 22, 2026

Canadian Cardoso Returning for 2026 Campaign - Ottawa Titans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.