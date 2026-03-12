Ottawa Titans Announce New Concessions Variety, Upgrades to Food and Beverage Experience

Published on March 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today a significant enhancement to the game day experience at Ottawa Stadium, unveiling a revamped food and beverage program designed to deliver expanded variety, stronger local partnerships, and even faster service for the Ottawa-Gatineau region's fastest-growing fanbase.

From bold new menu additions to expanded points of sale and streamlined service operations, the organization has made a strategic investment in elevating the concessions experience at every home game.

As part of its ongoing modernization of the game day experience, Ottawa Stadium will move to a fully cashless concessions model starting this summer. The shift allows for quicker transactions, improved service efficiency, and a more seamless purchasing experience for fans across all food and beverage locations.

Since 2022, the Titans have proudly featured local craft breweries exclusively at the ballpark,

partnering with Beyond the Pale Brewing Company, Stray Dog Brewing Company, and Vimy

Brewing Company, alongside additional regional breweries, showcased through rotating taps in

The Hop Yard. Cottage Springs and Saunders' Cider will once again return to the ballpark with

ready-to-drink alternatives. On the food side, Gabriel Pizza and Lois 'N' Frima's have become

fan favourites through continued community support, while returning staples include bottled

PepsiCo products, Soloway's Hot Dog Factory, and Slush Puppie. See below for a full list of offerings.

Beginning in 2026, Ottawa Stadium will welcome two new local vendors to the concourse: Junior & The Kid Wood Fire Barbecue (offering brisket, pulled pork, corn bread, and more) and ROOST Express (serving made-to-order chicken wraps, chicken fingers, specialty poutines, and fresh-cut fries). Fans will also find Craig's Cookies and Frito-Lay favourites (including Lay's, Doritos, Miss Vickie's, and Cracker Jack) available at concession locations throughout the ballpark.

The Snackery will continue to serve fans on game days from a brand-new location behind Section BB, improving accessibility and flow along the concourse. The Club will also be able to serve fans with additional mobile bars throughout the concourse, along with more hawkers at every game, bringing food and drink sales right to your seat.

"Titans fans deserve an experience that matches the energy in the ballpark," said Martin Boyce, General Manager of the Ottawa Titans. "We've made improvements in the Food & Beverage Department to offer even better-quality items and especially faster service."

In addition to the expanded menu offerings, fans will notice operational enhancements throughout the ballpark, all designed to increase efficiency and decrease wait times, including:

Increased staffing during peak service times

Brand-new point-of-sale service provider with state-of-the-art technology

Additional point-of-sale terminals to reduce wait times

Additional equipment for cooking and food prep to speed up service

Optimized kitchen layouts designed for improved efficiency

Mobile and express pickup options powered by App8 to skip the line (Cappy's Kitchen, The Snackery, Gabriel Pizza, and The Hop Yard only), with QR codes conveniently located on concourse pillar signage

All Concessions are going cashless

The result is a smoother, more efficient concessions experience designed to keep fans in their seats and in the action.

"As our fan base grows and attendance increases, it's important that the efficiency of food service keeps up," added Boyce. "We are constantly looking for ways to enhance the service. With the changes introduced this season in particular, we're confident fans will have an even greater experience."

As the Titans prepare for their fifth thrilling summer in Canada's Capital, the Club is striving to break a 29-year-old Frontier League single-game attendance record and achieve the first sellout since the Ottawa Lynx in September of 2002. With the celebration in full swing on Friday, May 8, the Food and Beverage Department will be supported by multiple local food trucks at the main gates, along with an expanded team to serve fans for the milestone event.

Full list of concessions available at Ottawa Stadium:

Cappy's Kitchen (Section HH)

Gabriel Pizza (Section LL)

Junior & The Kid Wood Fire Barbecue (Section BB)

ROOST Express (Section EE)

Lois 'N' Frima's Ice Cream (Section OO)

The Snackery (Section DD)

The Hop Yard

Concourse Beer Tubs

Right Field Corner Bar

Beer & Snack Hawkers

Full list of food & drink variety available at Ottawa Stadium:

Gabriel Pizza

Lois 'N' Frima's Ice Cream

Slush Puppie

Stray Dog Brewing Company

Vimy Brewing Company

Beyond the Pale Brewing Company

Cottage Springs

Saunders' Cider

Craig's Cookies

Soloway's Hot Dog Factory

Frito-Lay Products (Including: Lay's, Doritos, Miss Vickie's, and Cracker Jack)

PepsiCo Bottled Products

Popular returning offerings available at Ottawa Stadium:

Popcorn Helmet

Buddy Dog from Soloway's

Rotating Taps in The Hop Yard (Full schedule available on The Hop Yard page)

Ashton Brewing Company

Bicycle Craft Brewery

Broken Stick Brewing Company

Dominion City Brewing Company

Pistols Brewery

The complete menu, along with the 2026 Suite Menu, will be available at the end of March.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and 10-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.







