IF Cole Fowler Has Contract Purchased by New York Mets Organization

Published on March 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release









Washington Wild Things infielder Cole Fowler

(Washington Wild Things) Washington Wild Things infielder Cole Fowler(Washington Wild Things)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things are thrilled to announce the contract of infielder Cole Fowler has been purchased by the New York Mets organization, allowing Fowler's to become the 51st contract in team history officially purchased from the team. Fowler will be the third this offseason to move into affiliated ball, joining LHP Trey Cooper and OF Alex Ungar, who were set for their first pro contracts with the Wild Things before having those transferred to the White Sox organization.

Fowler is the second Wild Thing to have their contract purchased by the New York Mets in team history (Leon Byrd, 2017). Alex Carrillo (2024), who made his big-league debut in 2025 and was with Team Mexico during the World Baseball Classic, was signed by the Mets in free agency last offseason.

Cole moving into affiliated ball gives the Wild Things a dozen former players in MLB organizations, along with five in staff roles. More than 20 former Wild Things have moved into affiliated ball since the start of 2021.

"It's always a great day here in Washington when one of our players gets the opportunity with an MLB organization. [We're] really happy for Cole [and] I know he is super pumped about joining the Mets and getting his first taste of affiliated ball," said Wild Things manager Tom Vaeth. "Although he was only with us for a short time, it was great having him in our clubhouse and watching him develop on the field. It's been a good offseason here in Washington for players getting signed by MLB. We look to continue that tradition and keep building on our reputation as one of the best places in independent baseball for players to get an opportunity."

Fowler enjoyed quite a bit of success in a 25-game stint last year to start his pro career, which helped lift the Wild Things to the team's fourth division championship in five seasons. In 94 plate appearances, he doubled twice, tripled once and hit four home runs to go with 20 RBI and a slash line of .341/.409/.537. His career certainly started with a bang in a pinch-hitting situation July 22 at Windy City. In his first pro PA, Fowler delivered a go-ahead, two-strike, two-out, two-run single, breaking a 2-2 tie. He hit safely in his first four games of the season and homered for the first time in a series opener against Lake Erie that ended in a sweep and put the Wild Things right back in the thick of the division race.

The New Jersey native played his last two collegiate seasons at Lynn University (Division II), where he played in 48 games in 2025. He slashed .438/.472/.810 (1.281 OPS) with 15 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 64 RBI. He struck out only 14 times in 230 plate appearances and was named All-American by three major organizations: ABCA/Rawlings, the Conference Commissioners Association and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers of America. He was voted First-Team All-American by ABCA/Rawlings and Second-Team by CCA and NCBWA, becoming the first Fighting Knight to receive All-American recognition since 2018. The season ranked third in single-season program history in batting average, hits, homers, slugging percentage and total bases. He was also selected as ABCA/Rawlings All-Region First Team and South Region Position Player of the Year as well as NCBWA and D2CCA South Region Player of the Year.

In 2024, Fowler played in 50 games and slashed .318/.391/.512 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven long balls and 44 RBI before being named All-SSC First Team. He played in 2023 at Rowan, an NJCAA school, where he slashed .416/.448/.719 (1.167 OPS) with 24 doubles, a triple and 10 homers to go with 66 RBI. Rowan won the NJCAA title and Fowler was First-Team All-Conference and First Team All-World Series. He spent 2022 at Division II Goldey-Beacom, where he appeared in 30 games and drove in seven.

Fowler had signed a new contract in early January, which will allow the Wild Things to keep Fowler's Frontier League rights through the end of the contract term, which has a team option for 2027.

The Wild Things wish Cole the best in his continued journey with the Mets' organization!

Single-game tickets for the 2026 season, which opens on May 7, 2026, away from home, go on sale along with the announcement of the 2026 promo schedule Monday, March 16 at 10 a.m. The 24th home season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League begins at home with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, season ticket membership information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.