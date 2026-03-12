Coors Light Brew Crew Program Back for Fourth Season in 2026 at EQT Park

Published on March 12, 2026

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things are keeping the promotional announcements rolling this week, revealing today that the Coors Light Brew Crew program, presented by the Molson Coors Beverage Company, is back for another season in 2026. The program will be in its fourth season and, for the second-straight year, will provide a free ticket for fans ages 21-39 a free ticket to Thursday home games along with the chance to responsibly enjoy $1 Coors Light drafts. All fans 21 and older can enjoy the discounted drafts on Thursdays, with a valid ID.

The program's return is the third program announcement this week with one more coming tomorrow morning. The team will release its full lineup and single-game tickets will go on sale Monday, March 16 at 10 a.m.

Following registration, fans from the age bracket 21 through 39 will get the free ticket to Thursday home games through a link that will be sent by text message form to them from the team inviting them to reserve their seats for the upcoming Thursday home game. At the game, the $1 Coors Light drafts will be available at the Beer Wagon, located near the Clearview Main Gate in right field and the team's merchandise store, The Cage. Throughout the season, specialty cocktails and other specials will be run at the Deep Eddy Cocktail Bar, located adjacent to the Beer Wagon by the Pepsi Party Deck.

"Fans are starting to be discouraged at the price of a beer at venues," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "Gas is expensive, student loans are expensive and the housing market is expensive. Recent grads and young professionals deserve some discounts and a spot outside for casual hangouts. It is a no-brainer to avoid the tunnels and city parking when you can take advantage of free tickets and $1 pints."

Each Thirsty Thursday home game will also have a theme associated with it to spice up the night even more and help appeal to the crowd in the ballpark. There are eight Thursday home games slated for the program. These games are all 7:05 p.m. first pitches with the gates opening to each at 6 p.m. Tailgating in the parking lot is permitted, as always, but nothing can come inside the stadium. As during all events inside EQT Park, the Wild Things reserve the right to refuse alcohol service to anyone for any reason, obviously including clear intoxication.

The games and themes are as follows:

May 21 vs Florence Y'alls - 90s Night

June 4 vs Gateway Grizzlies - Summer St. Paddy's presented by Evan Williams

June 18 vs Mississippi Mud Monsters - Kickin' It Country Night presented by Twisted Tea

June 25 vs Windy City ThunderBolts - Y2K presented by White Claw

July 23 vs Lake Erie Crushers - Yinzer Night presented by Black and Gold Beef Jerky

August 6 vs Down East Bird Dawgs - Rock Rewind and Energy Night

August 20 vs Evansville Otters - Boy Band Night presented by 100.7 Star

September 3 vs Gateway Grizzlies - College Colors Night presented by Deep Eddy Vodka For more info and a form to register visit the team website or call 866-456-WILD (9453) to speak with a ticket representative.

Single-game tickets for the 2026 season, which opens on May 7, 2026, away from home, go on sale along with the announcement of the 2026 promo schedule Monday, March 16 at 10 a.m. The 24 th home season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League begins at home with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, season ticket membership information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.







Coors Light Brew Crew Program Back for Fourth Season in 2026 at EQT Park - Washington Wild Things

