Ottawa Titans Introduce Clubhouse Program to Support, Unite, and Grow Local Baseball

Published on April 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today the launch of the Ottawa Titans Clubhouse Program, a new initiative designed to connect local baseball associations with the region's professional team to grow baseball culture and development across the sport.

The Clubhouse Program provides Ottawa-Gatineau baseball organizations with a unique opportunity to expand their reach, enhance their programming, and build stronger ties within the local baseball community. By partnering with the Club, associations will gain access to professional-level resources, experiences, and support to elevate the game at all levels.

"Since the very beginning of the Ottawa Titans, we've tried our best to connect with our community," said Martin Boyce, General Manager of the Ottawa Titans. "The Clubhouse Program is an evolution of that. Baseball culture is flourishing in Ottawa-Gatineau, and we aim to be at the forefront of this growth. As the professional Club in our region, it is our duty and pleasure to invite all associations to grow with us. We are stronger together!"

Through the Clubhouse Program membership, participating organizations will receive:

Player appearances and visits from Ottawa Titans players

Access to Ottawa Titans coaches, including a 2026 coaches' clinic

Support from Ottawa Titans staff and organizational resources

Opportunities to host events, camps, and championship games at Ottawa Stadium

Two marquee "Club Day" events during the 2026 season

Early access to future Ottawa Titans camps and experiences

"The Ottawa Titans' organization stands to make a significant impact on the growth of baseball in our city and surrounding areas through their innovative Clubhouse Program," said TJ Burton, President of the Ottawa-Nepean Canadians and Clubhouse Program Member. "ONC is excited about this development and is eager to lend our support to ensure its success. We look forward to a stronger partnership with the Titans in the future as we work together."

The program also emphasizes community-building by bringing together players, parents, and coaches under a unified vision for baseball development in the region.

Associations interested in joining the Clubhouse Program will work with the Club to establish a partnership agreement, coordinate key event dates, and create customized Club Day experiences for their members.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Ottawa-Nepean Canadians Baseball Club, Kanata Baseball Association, Orleans Little League, Glebe Little League, Rapides de l'Outaouais, and Castors d'Embrun - the founding Members to the Ottawa Titans Clubhouse Program," added Adam Donovan, Director of Ticketing of the Ottawa Titans. "We can't wait for our season to start on May 8th and for every association to get their programs and seasons started. Baseball is back!"

For more information or to express interest in joining the Ottawa Titans Clubhouse Program, please contact boxoffice@ottawatitans.com.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and 10-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.







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