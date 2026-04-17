More Than Just a Ballpark: Ottawa Titans Announce 2026 Summer Events Lineup

Published on April 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club today announced a lineup of special events set to transform Ottawa Stadium into a premier summer entertainment destination, featuring family programming, unique live experiences, and community-focused activations throughout the 2026 season.

Throughout the 2026 season, fans can look forward to a variety of unique experiences designed to engage families, introduce new audiences to the ballpark, and enhance the overall fan experience.

"These events are a key part of our vision to make Ottawa Stadium a year-round hub for community and entertainment," said Martin Boyce, General Manager of the Ottawa Titans. "We're committed to creating memorable experiences for our fans both on and off the field, and this summer's lineup reflects that."

The Stadium will welcome the world-renowned Nitro Circus as part of its 2026 summer tour, bringing a high-adrenaline action sports showcase to Ottawa Stadium on August 5. The all-new production will feature elite athletes performing gravity-defying stunts across freestyle motocross, BMX, skate, and scooter disciplines in a live, high-energy environment. Purchase tickets here.

Later in the summer, the Stadium will play host to the Broncs & 'Tonks Rodeo and Country Music Festival on August 28, bringing an entirely new style of live entertainment to the venue. The event features elite rodeo competition produced by Black Creek Rodeo, followed by a stadium-scale concert headlined by Canadian country music icon Dean Brody and the electrifying duo The Reklaws. From dirt-flying rodeo action to a high-energy concert under the lights, Broncs & 'Tonks delivers a premium entertainment experience unlike anything else in Ontario. Purchase tickets here.

Among the highlights is Cappy's Kids Camp, presented by Gowling WLG, returning with two dates on July 16 and August 8. The camp provides young fans with an opportunity to connect with the game in a fun, interactive environment at Ottawa Stadium. Sign up today! On June 7, MLB Play Ball Weekend will take over the ballpark, opening the door to its events and free youth clinics in the National Capital Region, as well as special Play Ball Saturday programming.

There are also several events booked for the Stadium's parking lot and Ballpark Gallery on non-game days. Fans can also stay tuned for the annual On-Field Movie Night hosted by the Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation, with the screening of "A League of Their Own" on July 23. The Ballpark Gallery will also be the hosting location for brunch on Mother's Day.

The expanded events calendar complements the full Ottawa Titans home schedule throughout the summer months, reinforcing the Club's commitment to maximizing the ballpark as a multi-purpose facility.

"This exciting lineup of events reflects the role of Ottawa Stadium as a vibrant gathering place and one of the City's entertainment destinations," outlined Rawlson King, City of Ottawa Councillor for Rideau-Rockcliffe Ward 13. "From major live events to accessible, family-friendly programming, the Ottawa Titans are creating opportunities for residents of all ages to come together, connect, and enjoy memorable experiences throughout the baseball season. We are looking forward to the fun in the Rideau-Rockcliffe ward this summer."

Additional details, including tickets and event-specific information, are available at ottawatitans.com/events.

Since the inception of the Ottawa Titans in 2020, the Club has attracted many events to Ottawa Stadium, such as: large corporate full facility rentals, expanded access to youth and men's league baseball, Escapade Music Festival, Afrobeat Music Festival, JON Festival, Legends of Rock Tribute Canada, the Canadian Futures Showcase, hosted by the Toronto Blue Jays, and Baseball Canada Women's Team National Team Selection Camp.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and 10-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.







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