Bird Dawgs Add Four with Levari, Blair, Hagan and Rivera

Published on April 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release







KINSTON, North Carolina - The Down East Bird Dawgs have signed OF Kenny Levari, RHP Davis Blair, RHP Jack Hagan, and RHP Geo Rivera ahead of the 2026 season.

Kenny Levari, an outfielder and four-year alum of Old Dominion University, posted a .285 career batting average during his collegiate career. He also gained valuable experience in the Cape Cod Baseball League, spending one summer with Chatham and two with Harwich. Levari began his professional career in 2024 with the Gary SouthShore RailCats of the American Association, appearing in eight games. Most recently, he played 59 games for the Glacier Range Riders of the Pioneer League in 2025, where he hit .271.

Davis Blair began his collegiate career at Palm Beach Atlantic University, where he spent two seasons primarily as a third baseman before transferring to Ave Maria University. In 2024, he hit .327 with 41 RBIs before transitioning into a two-way role in 2025. That season, he made 15 appearances on the mound while posting a 5.50 ERA. Following his collegiate career, Blair appeared in eight games as a right-handed pitcher for the Williamsport Crosscutters in the MLB Draft League, where he recorded a 5.40 ERA.

Jack Hagan spent five seasons at the University of Texas at Arlington, making 68 appearances for the Mavericks. Prior to his collegiate career, Hagan was a standout at McKinney Boyd High School, where he posted a 1.20 ERA and earned First Team All-State honors. In 2025, he pitched in the MLB Draft League with the State College Spikes, appearing in 17 games and recording a 2.08 ERA.

Rivera began his collegiate career at Old Dominion before transferring to Walters State Community College for the 2022 season. That summer, he pitched in the MLB Draft League with the Frederick Keys, making five appearances, including four starts, and posting a 2.20 ERA. He was selected in the 19th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Guardians and spent two seasons in the organization. After returning from injury, Rivera appeared in 11 games, all starts, for the Pecos Bills of the Pecos League during the 2025 season, posting a 5.17 ERA.

The club continues preparations for the 2026 season, opening on Friday, May 8, in New Jersey against the Sussex County Miners before hosting its home opener on Tuesday, May 12, against the Quebec Capitales.







Frontier League Stories from April 17, 2026

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