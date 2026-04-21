Bird Dawgs Add MiLB Experience, NC State Arm with Rushford, Fanning

Published on April 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release







KINSTON, North Carolina - The Down East Bird Dawgs have signed RHP Hollis Fanning and OF Milo Rushford ahead of the 2026 season.

Fanning, a 6-foot-8 right-handed pitcher from Lynchburg, Tennessee, began his collegiate career at the University of Tennessee, where he posted a 2.21 ERA across 24 appearances over three seasons. He transferred to NC State for his final year, making 15 appearances, including one start, over 17 innings pitched. Fanning began his professional career in 2025 with the Billings Mustangs of the Pioneer League, appearing in eight games before being traded to the Lexington Legends of the Atlantic League. With Lexington, he allowed just one earned run over five appearances.

Rushford, an outfielder from Sahuarita, Arizona, was selected in the 18th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals out of Walden Grove High School. He spent parts of four seasons in the Royals organization, advancing to Single-A Columbia. After appearing in three games in the Arizona Complex League in 2022, Rushford returned in 2023 and broke out, slashing .333/.441/.541 over 32 games. He also gained international experience that offseason, playing 37 games with the Brisbane Bandits of the Australian Baseball League. Rushford split time between the ACL and Columbia in 2024 before appearing in 77 games for the Columbia Fireflies in 2025.

The club continues preparations for the 2026 season, opening on Friday, May 8, in New Jersey against the Sussex County Miners before hosting its home opener on Tuesday, May 12, against the Quebec Capitales.







Frontier League Stories from April 21, 2026

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