Wild Things Acquire Infielder Ben Rosengard to Complete 2025 July Trade, Sign Rosengard

Published on April 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have completed a trade from early July of 2025 with the Lancaster Stormers of the Atlantic League by acquiring infielder Ben Rosengard, the 2025 Pioneer League batting champ, as the player to be named from the deal, which sent RHP Luke McCollough to Lancaster last season.

Rosengard, who played for Team Israel in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, slashed .463/.558/.716 (1.274) last season for the Idaho Falls Chukars in the Pioneer League. To go with that slash line, he had 106 hits in 66 games, scored 80 runs, hit 16 double, tripled six times and hit 10 homers. He drove in 57 and walked (49) more than he punched out (43). He was one of two hitters to hit over .400 in the Pioneer League last season. The 2025 season was his second with Idaho Falls. His pro career started in 2024 with the Chukars and in 31 games, he slashed .337/.430/.413 with seven extra-base hits and eight RBI.

The Chicago native played his first two collegiate seasons at the University of Chicago, where he hit .310 as a freshman and .348 in the shortened 2020 campaign. He then played two seasons at Rice from 2022 to 2023. He appeared in 18 games in 2022 and 13 before redshirting in 2023. He spent the 2024 season with UC San Diego, where he played in 50 games and slashed .284/.348/.392 with six doubles, two triples, three homers and 27 RBI.

Rosengard has also played four collegiate summer seasons, all coming in the Northwoods League. He played in 2019 for Rockford, in 2021 for Rochester, in 2022 for Eau Claire and Madison and in 2023 for Bismarck. In four seasons and 136 summer collegiate games, he hit .281 with 72 RBI.

He graduated from Northside College Preparatory High School in Chicago, where he hit .476 for the Mustangs in 2018, was a two-time all-city all-star and two-time all-conference selection. He was also a four-year starter and two-time team captain on the hardwood, where he scored 1,336 points in his basketball career.

Beyond the WBC, he also played for Team Israel at the European Championships in September of 2023. Those took place in Prague, Czech Republic.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League begins Friday, May 7 on the road and at home with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms. Single game tickets are available now and the club's promo schedule has been released.







Frontier League Stories from April 21, 2026

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