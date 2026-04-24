Wild Things Host First Exhibition Game, 2,000+ Kids See First Bit of Wild Things Baseball in 2026

Published on April 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release









Washington Wild Things ehibition action

(Washington Wild Things) Washington Wild Things ehibition action(Washington Wild Things)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things hosted their first exhibition game of the 2026 camp schedule Friday at EQT Park, defeated the Black Sox and hosted more than 2,000 kids for the first Winner's Day of the summer, presented by EQT.

As the kids came in for their field trip day, they received plastic hand clappers, making for a rather enthusiastic start to a Friday morning at the ballpark, while they had the chance to participate in STEM activities in the EQT Pavilion. Wild Things staff along with volunteers from EQT helped to pace the day.

On the field, a lot of positives came out of the first crack at exhibition play for the club as the Wild Things took on the Road Warrior Black Sox. On the mound, new righty Jack Brodsky pitched the first inning and after allowing a leadoff single, fanned two hitters while getting a caught stealing of that runner from Miguel Pabón, who started behind the dish. Pabón stayed in to catch the outing of Zach Kirby, a fourth-year Wild Thing, that looked sharp to start his camp. In three innings of work, the 2024 Frontier League Midseason All Star fanned five, allowed two hits and walked two and was not scored upon.

Ethan Brown pitched two scoreless after Kirby's outing and added two more strikeouts while he yielded a hit and a walk. Chad Coles worked a 1-2-3 frame after Lex Meinderts was tagged for a pair of runs. Coles struck out two featuring a fastball that topped out at 94 mph. Liam Rocha struck out two with a walk in a scoreless frame and Landon Ginn worked 1.2 scoreless with a punchout before the game was finished in the top of the 11th, as exhibition play is done unconventionally. Jackson Miller also worked an inning, working against Washington's hitters.

Those Washington hitters had a strong first time out. Brennon McNair and Cole Fowler each homered in efforts that saw both reach at least twice. McNair reached three times with a walk and a single added to his homer. Braden Barry drove in two with a single and a fielder's choice in his three trips, while Benjamin Rosengard added a pair of hits and an RBI. DJ Banks drove in a run with a single. Ruan Ford doubled. Three Hillier reached twice including a single, Kyle Edwards drove in a run and singled and Hunter Stokely put in a two-hit, one-RBI effort in his first action.

The Wild Things will play again Monday after working over the weekend. Monday's exhibition is another Winner's Day game, presented by EQT and is not open to the general public. First pitch, with a live broadcast available on the Wild Things' MixLR and YouTube pages, is scheduled for 10:35 a.m.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League begins Friday, May 7 on the road and at home with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms. Single game tickets are available now and the club's promo schedule has been released.

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Frontier League Stories from April 24, 2026

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