Wild Things Sign RHP Jack Brodsky

Published on April 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed right-handed pitcher Jack Brodsky, who was teammates with lefty Ethan Brown on the 2024 University of Tampa Division II National Championship team, to the roster which is nearly set for camp in a few weeks as the 2026 season nears.

Brodsky, who pitched two seasons at Tampa after spending his first four collegiate seasons at Division III Emory, missed last season with injury and has been hard at work for his first taste of pro ball in 2026. He appeared in five games in 2024 for Tampa and pitched in 3.1 innings. In 2023, he appeared in 19 games for Tampa, working his way to a 4-1 record with two saves and a 2.63 ERA working from the pen. In 27.1 innings, he struck out 31 and walked eight. He'd go on to pitch in the Cape Cod League, making 11 appearances and totaling 15.0 innings of work with 22 strikeouts against six walks. He also pitched in five games for Amsterdam in the Perfect Game Collegiate League and didn't allow an earned run in six innings with four hits against, no walks and 12 tickets.

The righty pitched two summers during his time at Emory, one with the Atlantic Collegiate League, where he started six of the seven games he appeared in during the summer of 2019. His 2.18 ERA was posted over 33.0 innings with 29 strikeouts and only nine total runs allowed. In 2021 he pitched for Rochester in the Northwoods League and appeared in eight games from the pen.

During his time at Emory, he was named to the All-University Athletic Association Team as a sophomore in 2020 and in four seasons total appeared in 31 games (17 starts). He was 14-7 with a save and 112 strikeouts to go with a 5.42 ERA. A four-year member of the Pascack Hills baseball program in high school, Brodsky served as a team captain as a senior, was named First Team All-League and All-County and Third-Team All-State as a senior. He also participated in basketball and soccer.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League begins Friday, May 7 on the road and at home with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms. Single game tickets are available now and the club's promo schedule has been released.







Frontier League Stories from April 9, 2026

Wild Things Sign RHP Jack Brodsky - Washington Wild Things

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