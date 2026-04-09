Titans Continue 2026 Roster Build with Three New Acquisitions

Published on April 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Shane Stossel with Mansfield University

(Ottawa Titans, Credit: Mansfield University Athletics) Shane Stossel with Mansfield University(Ottawa Titans, Credit: Mansfield University Athletics)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on contracts with outfielder Myles Smith, two-way utility player Shane Stossel, and left-handed pitcher Dominic Puccetti for the upcoming 2026 Frontier League season.

Smith, 24, comes to Ottawa following his professional debut last summer in the Cincinnati Reds organization. Appearing in 79 games across two levels in the affiliated minor leagues, Smith slugged to a .153 average with six doubles, two home runs, and knocked in 16 runs.

The versatile offensive threat swiped a total of 14 bases while reaching base at a .300 clip. Smith appeared for both the Daytona Tortugas of the Florida State League and the Dayton Dragons of the Midwest League, the A-ball and High-A affiliates of the Reds.

Drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the seventh round of the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft, Smith attended the University of California, Irvine (Irvine, California) from 2022 to 2024. During his final campaign, Smith posted outstanding offensive numbers - hitting .401 with 13 doubles, ten home runs, and 49 RBI across 48 games. He walked 50 times, reaching base at .533.

For his efforts, the product of Burbank, California, was named to the ABCA/Rawlings Second Team All-American, ABCA/Rawlings West All-Region First Team, the Big West Field Player of the Year, and to the All-Big West First Team. He was teammates with former Titans infielder Jo Oyama that season, who had his contract purchased by the Seattle Mariners organization in June of last year.

Over a 111-game collegiate career, Smith was a lifetime .316 hitter with 20 doubles, 12 home runs, and 80 RBI for the Anteaters. He stole 16 bases and reached base at a .475 average.

Smith's father, Ira, was the first collegiate player to win two consecutive NCAA Batting titles in 1989 (.488) and 1990 (.519 - the sixth highest in NCAA history). He enjoyed a 14-year professional baseball career with the Dodgers, Padres, and Tigers organizations - and played five years of independent baseball, most notably with Bobby Brown on the 2002 Winnipeg Goldeyes.

Stossel, 24, signs his first professional contract following five years of collegiate baseball at both the D2 and D3 levels. Playing the 2025 season at Mansfield University (Mansfield, Pennsylvania), he hit .300 with nine doubles, eight home runs, and drove in 31 runs across 42 games. He also appeared in nine games on the mound (eight starts), going 1-4 with an 8.24 ERA over 31.2 innings pitched - walking 15 and striking out 23 opposing hitters.

Hailing from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Stossel spent four seasons at Lebanon Valley College (Annville, Pennsylvania), where he led the team with nine home runs, 40 RBI, 27 walks, a 1.327 OPS, a .760 slugging percentage, and a .567 on-base percentage.

Stossel was named to the All-MAC Freedom Second Team, the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings Region 4 All-Region Second Team, and the D3baseball.com All-Region Region 4 Second Team while with the Flying Dutchmen.

Puccetti, 24, joins the starting rotation after being acquired in a trade earlier this month from the Washington Wild Things. After making his professional debut in the Frontier League last summer, the 6-foot-2 southpaw went 2-5 with a 5.00 ERA over nine starts, tossing 45 innings - walking 31 and striking out 22. He tossed at least five innings in seven of nine starts, earning his first professional win on June 19 at Evansville, tossing six scoreless frames.

Hailing from Monroe, Michigan, Puccetti was a D2CCA All-Southeast Region Second Team selection last season at Lander University (Greenwood, South Carolina) after serving as the team's ace and finishing the season 10-1 with a 3.84 ERA in 91.1 innings pitched across 16 starts. He led the team and the Peach Belt Conference with 105 strikeouts, becoming the first Bearcat pitcher to eclipse the 100-strikeout mark since 2016.

The left-hander made his way to Lander from Lawrence Tech, where he spent five seasons, the first of which was the shortened 2020 season. He had appeared in five games that year and fanned 17 to six walks in 9.1 innings. He'd go on to punch out 21 batters in 19.2 innings in 2021 before jumping from 19.2 innings to 52.1 innings in 2022. That season, Puccetti allowed just 41 hits and struck out 93 batters, working his way to a 4.99 ERA for the NAIA school. In 2023, he was 3-6 with a 5.38 ERA in 72 innings across 12 starts. He struck out 98 and allowed 60 hits, and in 2024, he fanned 101 batters in 58.1 innings, allowing 44 hits and posting a shutout in 11 starts, going 5-3 with a 5.09 ERA.

His last three seasons at LTU are the top three single-season strikeout seasons in school history, and he holds the career strikeouts record at the school. He fanned 13 or more hitters in three games at LTU.

In other news, the Titans have announced the following roster transactions:

Acquired LHP CJ Blowers from the Joliet Slammers in exchange for RHP Alfredo Villa.

Traded LHP CJ Blowers to the Oakland Ballers (Pioneer League) for future considerations.

Acquired LHP Dominic Puccetti from the Washington Wild Things for future considerations.

Released UTIL Mason Collins.

The Ottawa Titans will open the 2026 season on Friday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m., hosting the Québec Capitales at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and 10-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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Frontier League Stories from April 9, 2026

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