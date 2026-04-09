Jose Alvarez Re-Signs with Grizzlies

Published on April 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have re-signed catcher Jose Alvarez for the 2026 season, bringing one of their mainstays back for a third season with the club.

Alvarez is coming off the best season of his career at the plate, batting .332 with a pair of home runs, 38 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, and 96 hits in 76 games, earning a spot as a midseason Frontier League All-Star for the Midwest Conference.

That built on a season in 2024 where the Maracaibo, Venezuela native batted .276 with seven doubles, two homers and 29 RBIs in 67 games for Gateway. In both campaigns, Alvarez saw most of his time behind the plate at catcher, providing outstanding defense and game-calling ability as well as a standout throwing arm. In a pinch, he has also showed solid ability on defense in the outfield for the Grizzlies.

Alvarez joined the Grizzlies after a season at Double-A in the St. Louis Cardinals organization in Springfield, Missouri in 2023. He also spent five years in the Houston Astros organization, where he played in games at both Double-A and Triple-A in 2022.

Be sure to follow along on GatewayGrizzlies.com or on the Grizzlies' social media accounts for updates throughout the offseason as they prepare for 2026!







Frontier League Stories from April 9, 2026

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