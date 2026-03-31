Sam Gardner Returns to Grizzlies

Published on March 31, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that Sam Gardner has returned to the club for the 2026 season, adding an experienced, talented hurler with high-level experience to the pitching staff.

The now 29-year-old right-hander is coming off a three-season stretch in the Milwaukee Brewers organization, including a season at the Double-A level in 2024. With the Biloxi Shuckers that season across 22 games, he put up a 2.34 ERA, striking out 48 batters while walking only 12 and allowing just 18 total hits in 34 2/3 innings.

The prior season in 2023, he debuted with the Brewers at class A-Advanced Wisconsin, and enjoyed a 2.22 ERA with three saves in 21 appearances, striking out 59 across 25 walks in 44 2/3 innings. That winter, Gardner also pitched for the Brisbane Bandits in the Australian Baseball League, allowing just one total run on seven hits in 22 2/3 innings for a 0.40 ERA along with 50 strikeouts and only six walks.

"An explosive arm with a strong feel for pitching, Sam knows how to attack hitters and compete in big moments," Grizzlies manager Kyle Gaedele said. "Just as importantly, he's a tremendous teammate whose presence will naturally draw other pitchers toward him and strengthen our staff."

Originally from Shelbyville, Tennessee, Gardner began his career with the Grizzlies from 2021-23 out of Murray State University. Initially a starting pitcher for Gateway, he shifted to the bullpen during the 2022 season and began to dominate the competition, striking out 67 batters in 29 2/3 innings with a 2.73 ERA to end up with 97 strikeouts against 19 walks in only 68 2/3 innings that year. That success led to his signing with Milwaukee early in 2023 after four scoreless, hitless appearances with six strikeouts and no walks while flashing an electric fastball-curveball combo on the mound.

Be sure to follow along on GatewayGrizzlies.com or on the Grizzlies' social media accounts for updates throughout the offseason as they prepare for 2026!







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