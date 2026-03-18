Grizzlies Ink Peyton Carr, Albert Rivas for 2026

Published on March 18, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies continue to stockpile talented players for their 2026 season, announcing the signings of infielder Peyton Carr along with right-handed pitcher Albert Rivas today.

Carr comes to the Grizzlies from Fort Myers, Florida and the Minnesota Twins organization, where he played last year. In 87 games split between Single-A Fort Myers and A-Advanced Cedar Rapids, the 23-year-old hit four home runs and 10 doubles along with 28 RBIs.

He was selected by the Twins in the 10th round of the 2024 MLB Draft after four seasons at High Point University, where he batted .417 with 13 homers and 30 RBIs, all while limited to just 27 games due to injury, to earn First Team All-Big South honors. Before also struggling with an injury in 2023, as a sophomore in 2022, he played in 56 games, batting .327 with five home runs, 11 doubles, and 33 RBIs.

"Peyton is a physical presence at the plate who combines the ability to hit for average with true power," Grizzlies manager Kyle Gaedele said. "Beyond his on-field production, he's known as an outstanding teammate and will be a great addition to our clubhouse."

Rivas, a relief pitcher originally from Valera, Venezuela, brings four seasons of experience with the Atlanta Braves to Sauget. In 27 games last year at Single-A Augusta, the 23-year-old went 6-1 with a 3.62 ERA and four saves, striking out 46 and walking 22 in 49 2/3 innings.

That built on a season in 2024 where he was also a trusted back-of-the-bullpen hurler with Augusta and the rookie-level FCL Braves, posting a 3.72 ERA, seven saves, 34 strikeouts, and only 11 walks in 36 1/3 innings.

"Albert features power stuff and brings significant experience in high-leverage situations," Gaedele added. "He has a proven track record of finishing games, and we're looking forward to see the impact he can make at the back end of our bullpen this season."

Be sure to follow along on GatewayGrizzlies.com or on the Grizzlies' social media accounts for updates throughout the offseason as they prepare for 2026!







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