RHP, Former Cubs Farmhand Landon Ginn Signed by Washington

Published on March 18, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have added another former affiliated arm to the pitching staff with the addition of Landon Ginn, who pitched in 2023 and 2025 in the Cubs farm system while he missed 2024 with a season-long injury. Ginn worked in 35 total games at the MiLB level with 28 coming while with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Class A, CHC).

In 2025, Ginn was 6-2 in 28 appearances, all from the bullpen. Of those 28, 22 came with the Pelicans. In 45 total innings between Myrtle Beach and the ACL affiliate of the Cubs (Rookie Ball, complex league), Ginn had a 4.80 ERA and finished 14 games. He had a save and walked 19 batters versus 47 strikeouts, which equated to a 9.4 K/9. In 2023 after signing with the Cubs, he appeared in seven games, going 2-0 with a 4.22 ERA. He logged 10.2 innings to start his pro career and struck out eight. Six of the seven outings came with Myrtle Beach.

Ginn's collegiate career started at East Carolina and ended at the same school. He spent the 2022 season at the College of Central Florida. In 2021 at ECU, he appeared in 10 games as a freshman, posting a 1-0 record and a 4.00 ERA in nine innings. He walked six and struck out the same number of batters. He got his first college win with three scoreless frames at Cincinnati.

At the College of Central Florida, Ginn appeared in 16 games, starting 14 of them. He was 10-1 with a 2.30 ERA in 82 innings of work. In that work, he fanned 103 batters (11.30 K/9) and walked 27. He helped the Patriots to a 47-17 overall record, a 27-3 conference mark, a league title, an FCSAA state championship and a trip to the NJCAA JUCO World Series, where he was the winning pitcher in the opening game of the World Series, throwing 6.1 innings of one-run ball with eight punchouts. Ginn was named All-Mid Florida Conference First Team and to the FCSAA All-State/NJCAA All-Region 8 Second Team. He also hit .323 that season with 30 runs scored, 23 RBI and four homers.

He'd return to ECU in 2023, appearing in 26 games from the pen. He notched two saves and was 6-1 in 34.2 innings. He struck out 36 and walked only 11. He made three appearances at the NCAA Charlottesville Regional, striking out five in 4.1 innings. His ERA that season was 4.67.

Ginn spent a summer with Waynesboro in the Valley League, starting five games and fanning 15 in 14.1 innings. His high school career was split between Eastern Wayne High School (2017-18) and Corinth Holders High School (2019-20). At Eastern Wayne, he was a two-year letterman and appeared in 42 games, batting .360 with five home runs, 30 RBI and 25 runs while he made 24 appearances on the mound with a 3.31 ERA. At Corinth Holders, he won two letters and was captain in one season. He set numerous hitting and pitching records at the school and finished his junior year with a .517 batting average, five homers and 35 RBI while he was a perfect 8-0 with 62 strikeouts in 48.2 innings on the mound. He won numerous awards in high school and was ranked Top 500 nationally by Perfect Game.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League begins Friday, May 7 on the road and at home with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms. Single game tickets are available now and the club's promo schedule has been released.







Frontier League Stories from March 18, 2026

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