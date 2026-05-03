Wild Things Play Final Exhibition Game of 2026 in Front of Brave Crowd in Chilly Temps

Published on May 2, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release









Washington Wild Things' Kobe Foster in action

(Washington Wild Things) Washington Wild Things' Kobe Foster in action(Washington Wild Things)

WASHINGTON, PA - The Washington Wild Things have wrapped up their 2026 spring slate with the final exhibition game, played in front of the general public at EQT Park on a chilly May evening. The Wild Things allowed just one run in a win in front of their faithful and saw some good performances throughout the contest.

Kobe Foster started the game and worked four innings in his final spring outing. He fanned six opposing Crushers and was tagged for the lone run, a solo homer by Lake Erie catcher Derek Vegas. Foster allowed four hits and walked only one. He was followed by Andrew Herbert, who was very impressive in his four frames. He allowed only two hits and didn't allow a run with a walk and two strikeouts. Only two other pitchers worked on the game mound for the Wild Things with Austin Eaton and Eliott Traver putting up goose eggs in their innings. Both struck out one.

At the plate, there were several bright spots. Benjamin Rosengard doubled to start the game and scored on a base hit by Graham Brown, one of Brown's two hits in the affair. Cole Fowler reached twice, once via walk and once via a base knock. Rosengard drew a walk late in the game to keep his run going of two-or-more times on base in the camp schedule. Andrew Czech drove in a run, Anthnoy Brocato doubled home a pair and Jeff Liquori doubled. Others to reach base twice on their own included Hunter Stokely.

Fans braved the cold temperatures to get their first glimpse of Wild Things baseball in 2026 and were treated to good baseball, some new concessions items and several light shows with the new LED stadium lights installed earlier in the year.

Now it's off to the regular season!

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League begins Friday, May 7 on the road and at home with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms. Single game tickets are available now and the club's promo schedule has been released.

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Frontier League Stories from May 2, 2026

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