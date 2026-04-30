Wild Things Compete in Final Exhibition Game on Road

Published on April 30, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release









Washington Wild Things in the field

(Washington Wild Things) Washington Wild Things in the field(Washington Wild Things)

AVON, Ohio - With one more exhibition to play after today's affair in Avon, the Wild Things are almost done with their exhibition slate for 2026. The Wild Things competed against Lake Erie today on the road and outside of one swing by the Crushers, the pitchers for Washington shined.

Zander Sechrist started and was tagged for a three-run homer in the second but worked three innings and fanned three in total in his first exhibition game appearance. Following him, no Wild Things pitcher surrendered a tally to the Crushers. Maddox Long worked 1.2 innings, facing six hitters and retired five with a strikeout. Michael Foltz Jr. followed and worked 1.1 inning and retired four of the five he faced with a punchout to end his day.

After Foltz, Jack Brodksy worked an inning as a second pitcher in what was the bottom of the sixth. He allowed a single but got a double play and a ground ball to end his outing. Hector Garcia struck out the side in order for his outing and Tyler Davis came in after that. Davis grazed the second hitter he faced in the lower leg but earned a punchout in an otherwise clean frame of work. Kelvin Perez came on and faced six hitters, retiring five and allowing a hit. He fanned three Crushers. With Lake Erie out of arms to continue the game, Eliott Traver came on, faced four hitters and retired all four with contact.

At the plate, there wasn't much to speak of, but what was a big positive was Andrew Czech's three-hit day. He had a pair of singles, a double and sac fly to drive in Washington's only run. Benjamin Rosengard was on base three times once again, as he drew two walks and singled plus stole a base. Cole Fowler, Kyle Edwards and Graham Brown added singular hits of their own in the affair.

The Wild Things will return home to play their final exhibition game Saturday against Lake Erie at EQT Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and the gates open to the public at 6 p.m. There are limited seats and space available as the free tickets have been claimed just about to capacity. It's the first look at a night out at the park Saturday, May 2 for the fans prior to the start of the regular season.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League begins Friday, May 7 on the road and at home with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms. Single game tickets are available now and the club's promo schedule has been released.

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Frontier League Stories from April 30, 2026

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