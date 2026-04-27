Wild Things Host Second Winners Day Exhibition Game Monday

Published on April 27, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things hosted their second bit of exhibition play at EQT Park Monday morning into the afternoon, defeated the Florence Y'alls and hosted more than 2,000 kids again for the second and final Winner's Day of the summer, presented by EQT.

As the kids came in for their field trip day, they received plastic hand clappers, making for a rather enthusiastic start to a Friday morning at the ballpark, while they had the chance to participate in STEM activities in the EQT Pavilion. Wild Things staff along with volunteers from EQT helped to create memorable experiences for the day.

On the field, Washington saw the pitchers do some more good work with the final five pitchers Washington sent to the mound all working scoreless outings. Kobe Foster started and yielded a two-run homer in a tough second, but finished three innings of two-run ball and struck out two in his first tune up. Andrew Herbert worked three innings and allowed a run with three strikeouts to follow Foster before the pen arms took over. Michael Foltz Jr. struck one out and allowed a hit over what came out to 1.1 innings of work. Eliott Traver pitched a scoreless frame around a walk and fanned a hitter. Colt Anderson did the same. Kelvin Perez allowed a hit but got a double-play ball to end his scoreless inning of work and Tyler Davis walked a batter and allowed a single in his inning, in which he didn't allow a run and struck out three.

At the plate, Washington got a four-RBI day from Jeff Liquori, who launched a three-run homer off the top of the videoboard to give Washington a lead in the seventh inning. He had driven in the first Wild Things' run as well on a fielder's choice. Ryan Ford was 1-for-3 and aboard twice while he scored a run. Brennon McNair singled in his only trip. Andrew Czech, in his first spring action, doubled, walked and score twice. Graham Brown had a strong day, in which he had two hits, including a double and walked. Cole Fowler hit a triple to right center, Kyle Edwards drove in a run and Benjamin Rosengard drew a trio of walks.

Washington's next exhibition action is scheduled for Wednesday morning in Florence at Thomas More Stadium. Broadcast information and updates will be available on the team's social media platforms. The team will play its public exhibition game, which is sold out, at home Saturday, May 2 against Lake Erie.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League begins Friday, May 7 on the road and at home with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms. Single game tickets are available now and the club's promo schedule has been released.







Frontier League Stories from April 27, 2026

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