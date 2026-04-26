Wild Things Sign Catcher Isaias Quiroz After Acquisition, Place Pabon on Suspended List

Published on April 25, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed catcher Isaias Quiroz, a 2014 20th rounder and ex-Rangers farmhand, to the roster after acquiring him from Lexington (Atlantic League) April 17 for a player to be named. The team also placed catcher Miguel Pabón on the inactive list Saturday.

Quiroz, a native of Bergenfield, New Jersey, played at St. Joseph Regional High School and was selected in the 20th round of the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Texas Rangers. He ended up playing from 2014 through 2021 in the Rangers' farm system and got as far as Double-A Frisco (six games in 2021) and in 212 MiLB games, he had 40 extra-base hits and 60 RBI. He caught 29% of would-be base stealers in 174 affiliated games behind the dish and had a fielding percentage of .990.

He played in the ABL in 2017-18 during his time with the Rangers and in the AABC during COVID with the Jersey Wise Guys. Following his election of free agency, he spent 2022 with Sussex Count and had a .544 OPS with three doubles, four homers and 16 RBI in 58 games in what was his first and previous taste of the Frontier League. He was teammates with current Wild Thing outfielder Anthony Brocato in his second season with Southern Maryland (ATLL) in 2024. In 2023, he hit a career-high 17 homers and drove in a career-best 52 with the Blue Crabs. He had eight extra-base hits and 15 RBI in 2024.

Last season, Quiroz spent the summer with two teams in the Atlantic League: Hagerstown (21 games) and Lexington (37 games). In total, he had a .683 OPS with seven doubles, nine homers and 23 RBI in the 58 games.

Pabón, who was in Washington and played in exhibition action Friday, has left the team and was placed on the team suspended list Saturday.

The Wild Things active camp roster remains at 36 players with the transactions, which are presented by Groundworks.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League begins Friday, May 7 on the road and at home with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms. Single game tickets are available now and the club's promo schedule has been released.







Frontier League Stories from April 25, 2026

Wild Things Sign Catcher Isaias Quiroz After Acquisition, Place Pabon on Suspended List - Washington Wild Things

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