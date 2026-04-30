Join Us this Saturday for the Sussex County Miners Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

Published on April 30, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







Join us for the annual Sussex County Miners Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, May 2, 2026!

Bring your appetite and your family for a day packed with incredible flavors and great vibes at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, NJ. The party takes place ON THE FIELD from noon until 7:00 PM.

Experience a mouthwatering lineup of over 20 food trucks serving everything from smoky BBQ and loaded burgers to sweet treats you won't want to miss. Pair it all with a wide selection of more than 100 refreshing craft beers from amazing local breweries. Enjoy live music, big-screen entertainment, adult and children's games, shopping, and more. This is a rain-or-shine event.

Guests ages 21+ will receive a wristband to participate in the beer sampling. Visit skylandsstadium.com/foodtruck for tickets and more details.

Come hungry. Leave happy. Make memories.

ADMISSION

$5 per person

Children 36" tall and under are FREE

FREE parking

BEER SAMPLING

Purchase $5 beer tokens (cash only) at the on-field beer token tent

Thank you to our friends at The Barnyard, Kohler Distributing, and High Grade Beverage!







Frontier League Stories from April 30, 2026

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