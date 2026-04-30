History Made - Ottawa Titans Achieve 2026 Home Opener Sellout, Set New League Attendance Record

Published on April 30, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club today set a new Frontier League single-game attendance record by selling out its 2026 Home Opener on Friday, May 8, at 10,278 tickets sold.

Heading into year five in Canada's Capital, the Club has broken a 29-year-old Frontier League single-game attendance record and achieved the first sellout of Ottawa Stadium since the Ottawa Lynx in September of 2002. With first pitch at 7:00 p.m. against the four-time defending Frontier League champion Québec Capitales, Opening Day 2026 will mark a milestone as an exciting new campaign gets underway.

"We're incredibly proud of the support Ottawa-Gatineau has shown," said Martin Boyce, General Manager of the Ottawa Titans. "I can't think of a better city - or better fans - to set a new league attendance record."

The previous mark for the highest-attended Frontier League game was set on July 4, 1997, by the Johnstown Steal with 10,250 fans.

The celebration is in full swing with live pre and in-game entertainment, food trucks, and a jersey giveaway to the first 5,000 fans who enter Ottawa Stadium. Note, all jerseys are size XL and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

As a message to the great sports fans of the National Capital Region, Boyce added: "The game hasn't even started, and you've already made history. Your passion is incredible, and we're proud to call this city home."

Fresh off welcoming nearly 100,000 fans through home games alone, the Club increased total attendance by 16% from the previous season. It was the third consecutive year - every year of the team's existence - with double-digit percentage growth in attendance, underscoring the National Capital Region's growing love for a traditional summer pastime.

With the sellout, the Club also has its sights set on the largest single-day fundraising event for the Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation to date. Fundraising includes auctions throughout the game, donation opportunities, and the largest 50/50 draw - the record funds raised will support children's charities in the National Capital Region.

Since its inception, the Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation has distributed more than $100,000 to registered children's charities throughout the National Capital Region.

Frontier League Commissioner Steve Tashler will be in the ballpark to certify the historic event with a special presentation during a between-innings break.

"We congratulate the fans of the Ottawa Titans for setting the Frontier League's single-game attendance record," outlined Steve Tashler, Commissioner of the Frontier League. "Selling out Ottawa Stadium is a great way to open the 2026 season. We appreciate the support that the Ottawa-Gatineau region has shown for the Titans and Frontier League baseball."

After the final out of the Home Opener, fans will be treated to spectacular fireworks. Following the show, fans can head to Autograph Alley at the bottom of Section OO to meet and greet their favourite Ottawa Titans players.

The Ottawa Titans encourage fans to arrive early, take in pre-game festivities, and bring the energy inside the ballpark as the team launches a new season.

Fans will receive a comprehensive know-before-you-go email with all game-day information and logistics to ensure a great, seamless fan experience at the ballpark.

"We've come a long way since 2022, growing this great fanbase and turning Ottawa Stadium into a true summer destination," finalized Boyce. "Next Friday will be a historic night for our community - but it's only the beginning of what's ahead."

Since opening its doors in 1993, Ottawa Stadium has not seen a home crowd for professional baseball exceed 10,000 since September 1, 2002. Originally home to the International League's Ottawa Lynx, who were the Triple-A affiliate of the Montreal Expos (1993-2002), Baltimore Orioles (2003-2006), and Philadelphia Phillies (2007), the Lynx sold out 59 home games during their 15-year tenure, including 43 in their inaugural 1993 season.

The 2026 Home Opener is presented by CAA North & East Ontario and TSN 1200.

Single-Game Tickets for the remaining 2026 Ottawa Titans regular season games, along with Flex Plan redemption for all games, are currently on sale now.

There is plenty of fun in store for the remainder of opening weekend, as the two teams will meet Saturday at 6:00 p.m. for Hockey Night and on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. for Mother's Day.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and 10-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.







Frontier League Stories from April 30, 2026

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