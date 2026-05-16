Titans Bounce Back, Stomp Rox

Published on May 15, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans on game night

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans on game night(Ottawa Titans)

Brockton, MA - The Ottawa Titans (4-3) got back in the win column in a big way, laying a 9-1 beatdown on the Brockton Rox (2-5) on Friday night, taking the opening game of the series.

Making his second start of the campaign, left-hander Dominic Puccetti (win, 1-0) was in trouble in the first - as the Rox capitalized for a run on a pair of hits. The Rox unconventionally took the lead with a runner on third and one out, as Derek Bender struck out, but the throw from catcher Justin Fogel hit Bender on his way to first on the dropped third strike, leading to the opening run of the game.

In the third, the Titans got to left-hander Pierce Williams (loss, 0-2) to tie the game. With runners on the corners, Justin Fogel flipped his first of three RBI on the night with a single to left to pull level at 1-1.

Tied at one, Chris Davis opened up the fifth inning with a triple to right-centre. Standing 90 feet away to start the inning, AJ Wright gave the Titans the lead with a single to centre. Kicking off a big inning, the Titans sent eight to the plate, scoring four times on five hits. Fogel picked up his second RBI single of the night while Aaron Casillas drove in one with a base hit. A fourth run in the inning was plated on a passed ball - seeing the Titans go up 5-1.

Up 5-1, Puccetti took over, silencing the Rox's offence. The lefty answered back with five and two-thirds on the bump, allowing one run (unearned) on three hits, walking five, and striking out eight. At one point, Puccetti sat down nine in a row. From the third through the sixth, the Rox did not have a hit.

The Titans put up their second four-run inning of the night against left-hander Mike Esposito in the eighth. Fogel brought in one with a single, Cristian Inoa picked up his first extra-base hit of the year with a two-run double, and Kaiden Cardoso brought home one with an RBI groundout.

Yohanse Morel allowed one hit and faced the minimum over an inning and a third out of the bullpen, while Max Martzolf fanned two in two scoreless frames to lock down the win.

For the third time in six games this year, Justin Fogel drove in multiple runs, going 3-for-5 with three RBI. Aaron Casillas went 3-for-4 with a double and a walk. AJ Wright and Cristian Inoa each picked up two hits.

The Ottawa Titans continue their first road trip of the season, playing game two of a three-game series on Saturday night against the Brockton Rox at 6:00 p.m. at Campanelli Stadium in Brockton, Massachusetts. The Titans return home for a six-game homestand on Monday, starting a three-game set with the New York Boulders on Victoria Day. All the action can be heard on the newly formed Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94,5 Unique FM and live streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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