Florence Bullpen Falls Late to Evansville Again

Published on May 15, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls dropped another barnburner to Evansville, 6-5, on Friday night and are now 0-4 against the Otters to open the season. This marks the third consecutive game between Florence and Evansville to be decided in the last inning.

Isaac Milburn returned to the mound for Florence, facing the same team that tagged him just a week ago. Milburn fared much better this time around, tossing five complete innings, allowing just two runs, and leaving with the lead.

Florence jumped out to a hot start off the bat of Brendan Bobo, who launched a three-run blast to straightaway centerfield for his third homer of the week. The Y'alls would strike again in the third when Zach Beadle drove in two runs off a double that went over the fence but was brought back into the stadium off the glove of the Evansville centerfielder.

The story was once again the bullpen who experienced some more ups-and-downs to start the season. Eddie Kaftan was the first to follow Milburn out of the bullpen, but allowed a two-run homer to bring the lead down to 5-4. Ahmad Harajli had a big rebound in his first inning, striking out the side and stranding the tying run on third. The rookie was sent back out for another inning of work but was chased from the game, handing the ball off to Chase Hopewell with just one away and runners at the corners. Hopewell's first pitch went wild and brought home the tying-run for Evansville.

In the top of the ninth, Aidan McEvoy entered for the second night in a row, trying to keep it a tie ballgame. With the bases loaded and two away, a costly error by shortstop Dillon Baker gave Evansville the 6-5 lead that they wouldn't surrender.

The Y'alls send out the veteran Zac Westcott to the hill on Saturday night, who will be opposed by Evansville's Ben Petschke. It's Throwback Night at Thomas More Stadium with the first 1,000 fans receiving Y'all's Magnet Schedules courtesy of Strike & Spare. First pitch is set for 6:36 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from May 15, 2026

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